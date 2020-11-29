SI.com
Broncos vs. Saints Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 12

Chad Jensen

It's really happening. The NFL is sticking to its guns, strong-arming the Denver Broncos to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday without an active quarterback. 

Undrafted rookie wideout Kendall Hinton — who's spent this season on the Broncos' practice squad — will start at quarterback against the 8-2 Saints. I have no idea what's going to happen but my intuition tells me it won't be good. 

Nevertheless, we've got a game to watch and analyze. Join us as we live-blog and discuss NOvsDEN here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Mile High Huddle logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your takes and observations with our staff, subscribers, and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time.

What to Watch For

TE Noah Fant: Needs 16 receiving yards to become the first Broncos tight end to reach 1,000 yards for his career by his 26th game.

RB Melvin Gordon: Needs 40 receiving yards to reach 2,000 receiving yards in his career.

K Brandon McManus: Needs one 50+yard field goal to set a new team single-season record. 

S Justin Simmons: Needs one interception to become the second Bronco to record 16 picks during his first five seasons with the team (since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger). 

Inactives

First Quarter

Broncos to receive. 

First play, a direct snap to Phillip Lindsay for one yard. 

Lindsay pops off a 14-yard gain on second down. 

Lindsay with another direct snap for three yards. 

Royce Freeman enters at quarterback, rushes for a 4-yard gain. 

On third down, Hinton throws it away. Punt. 

Saints start with two runs. Latavius Murray picks up four yards while Alvin Kamara picks up six. 

On first down, Taysom Hill fires incomplete to Michael Thomas. A.J. Bouye in coverage. 

On second down, Hill runs and picks up three yards. 

Hill flagged for delay of game. Brings up 3rd-&-12. 

DeMarcus Walker sacks Hill. Saints will punt. 

A reverse goes to KJ Hamler but he's forced out of bounds for a 3-yard loss. 

Lindsay up the gut on second down. Nothing doing. 

On third down, Hinton goes deep for Jerry Jeudy and Marshon Lattimore almost picks it off. Punt. 

Alexander Johnson forces a Murray fumble but New Orleans recovers. 

On 3rd-&-5, Hill is flushed, tries to climb the pocket and walks right into Bradley Chubb. Sack. 

Saints punt 57 yards to the Broncos' 15-yard line. Fair catch by Bryce Callahan. 

On first down, Lindsay is stuffed for no gain. The same on second.

On 3rd-&-10, Hinton drops back to pass, breaks the pocket and scrambles for 5-yard gain. 

Broncos' defense forces Saints into another three-and-out. On third down, Hill hits Thomas but is tackled short of the sticks by Callahan. 

On 4th-&-1, Saints stay out there and Dre'Mont Jones jumps on the Hill hard-count. New set of downs. 

Murray picks up seen yards on first down. 

On 2nd-&-3, Kamara bursts for 15 yards. 

End of Quarter

Broncos 0, Saints 0

Second Quarter

The Saints are moving the ball on the ground with Kamara and Murray. 

On 2nd-&-7, Murray gets to the 1-yard line. 

On 3rd-&-Goal from the 1-yard line, Hill runs the read/option and walks to the corner of the end zone. Touchdown. Extra point is good. 

Saints 7, Broncos 0

Trying to get something going, the Broncos hand off to Melvin Gordon, who picks up one yard. 

On 2nd-&-9, Hinton throws incomplete, almost picked off by Janoris Jenkins. 

On 3rd-&-9, Hinton throws the slant from the pocket but it's way wide of Tim Patrick's grasp. Incomplete. Broncos will punt. 

Hinton is now 0-for-4 passing because he's a wide receiver. 

Sam Martin punts 47 yards to the Saints' 27-yard line. 

Murray picks up 12 yards on first and second down, moving the chains. Broncos struggling to stop the run now. 

Kamara picks up one yard on first down. 

On 2nd-&-9, Saints try to run a screen but Broncos sniff it out and Hill throws incomplete. Saints flagged for ineligible man downfield. 

Broncos decline the penalty. 

On 3rd-&-9, Hill dumps off to Kamara but Malik Reed tackles him for a 2-yard loss. Punt. 

Callahan fair catches as the Broncos' 25-yard line. 

Lindsay stuffed for a 1-yard loss on first down. 

On 2nd-&-11, Hinton goes deep for Fant. Incomplete. 

Hinton scrambles on third down, fires incomplete. In the dirt. Garett Bolles flagged for holding. Saints decline it. 

Punt. 

Broncos get the Saints off the field on three plays after a holding foul puts New Orleans way behind the sticks. 

Thomas Morstead's punt goes 38 yards to the Broncos' 36-yard line. Fair caught by Callahan. 

Gordon picks up six yards on first down. 

Lloyd Cushenberry botches the direct snap to Lindsay, Saints recover but Bolles makes a touchdown-saving tackle. 

Comments (76)
No. 1-50
KeithCummings
KeithCummings

We are in play. 100% wrong decision by the league and lets hope some positives come from today at least.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Positive group vibes today also.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Can miracles really happen?

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Wildcat.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Gotta love #30. Such heart.

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

Love the direct snaps!

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

A lot riding on Cushenberry.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Martin a big key today punting the ball!!

CarlDumler
CarlDumler

Defense has to play best game of the year.

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

Interesting first series from #Broncos Offense featuring direct snaps to Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Going to be an interesting one folks.

nevets4433
nevets4433

My Broncos fandom is intact. This crap makes my NFL fandom suspect. GO BRONCOS and win this thing anyway

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Crazy situation all ways up. A win today and we would still be talking a glimmer of playoff hope.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Demarcus Walker had a long way to go to get home there. Late stunt, but well done.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Come on D.

Studlee14
Studlee14

Defense needs to score for the Broncos to win this game

jammy4041
jammy4041

Lets see how the Broncos look on the second drive. Looks like the Broncos will have to be creative.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Two scores on D would be just the ticket!!

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

I know they gotta get Hinton comfortable within the game flow, but he needs to be out there more. One snap, one pass. If that's the theme the Broncos just tipped their hand in what they want to do with the offense today.

nevets4433
nevets4433

Team looks engaged not defeated. Kudos on them and coaching. It’s a longshot but let’s fight like hell

jammy4041
jammy4041

There's a fine line between creative and getting too cute. The main thing to win the position battle is to create third and manageable.

jammy4041
jammy4041

Good play as a DB, Jerry Jeudy! that should have been picked.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Lets enjoy the joys of punting.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Malik Reed is really putting up a solid season. That was a great play in the running game.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

I suggest lead blocker and up the middle play after play.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Oh for Jano in this offense right now.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

That Reed is turning into a gem.

jammy4041
jammy4041

I really dislike the wildcat snaps to Lindsay 5 yards back...

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

This is awful to watch. So predictable. I hate the NFL for this.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

I would put Hinton under center and get him to hand them off to the backs.

Studlee14
Studlee14

This is about what I expected

jammy4041
jammy4041

Stop bringing in Hinton just for third down. At this point, we've got nothing to lose. Let him run the ball or give him the chance to throw.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

This one will be over when the Saints end up scoring most likely.

Studlee14
Studlee14

When was the last time the Broncos were shutout? I have a feeling we are about to witness a goose egg

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Key will be at least the D getting a chance to rest a little.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Callahan in tight coverage. Nice.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

That hurts.

jammy4041
jammy4041

Excellent form tackle by Callahan, and then they jump offside. urgh

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

That's a killer mental mistake the Broncos can't have today. You're already behind the 8-ball, gotta stay perfect in the other 2 phases of the game.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Basically cant have an error like that today. It has to be squeaky clean.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Sub plot cud see Brando getting a shot at a monster FG if we get close enough.

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

If the Broncos win this one it will be a miracle, especially since the NFL has decided the Saints should win this one.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Gotta sell out on Kamara. If he get's rolling, there's really no shot at a win today.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Hinton knows how to rock the mask.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Taysom Hill QB Power is lethal in the red zone.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Game over i reckon.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Kareem didn't even try to pull off of Ramczyk. Neat.

jammy4041
jammy4041

That was coming. Well, feel free to sling it Hinton.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Jones doesn't twitch the Broncos D got off the field on that drive. Things add up.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Dear goodness...

