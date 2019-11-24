Mile High
Broncos at Bills Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 12

Chad Jensen

Brandon Allen's audition to be the starter could end this week, if the young quarterback fails to lead the Denver Broncos to victory over the Buffalo Bills. Emerging victorious in upstate New York today won't be easy. 

But let us not forget; Allen led the Broncos out to a 20-0 halftime lead last week against a Vikings squad that was favored by 10.5 points. What that tells me, and what it absolutely screams to the Broncos' locker room, is that this team can win the unlikely games. 

Allen needs a statement win to forestall the starter's torch getting passed to Drew Lock. Will Allen get it? 

Join us as we live-blog and discuss DENvsBUF here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the Mile High Huddle logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time.

Inactives

Analysis: Why Ja'Wuan James remains on the 53-man roster, I don't understand. He's appeared in just two of Denver's 10 games this year and in those appearances, he's combined for 32 snaps. Get him on IR where he can focus on his recovery and mitigate the perception that James is an 'injury milker'. 

DeMarcus Walker sits yet again, which makes it the second-straight week he's been a healthy scratch due to Adam Gotsis fighting his way back into the D-line rotation. The Broncos' focus this week is stopping the run, hence Gotsis. 

Analysis: The biggest issue for the Bills' inactives is the absence of backup offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe. Buffalo's starting offensive tackle duo have been beleaguered. Von Miller could feast today. 

First Quarter

Broadcast reporting that Shelby Harris 'tweaked' something during pre-game warmups. Keep an eye on him. 

Bills will kick. Broncos will receive. 

13:39: Allen converts 3rd-&-3 by hitting Tim Patrick. Devontae Booker with a great blitz pickup. 

12:03: Allen on play-action hits Courtland Sutton for 27-yard gain. 

10:45: Dalton Risner flagged for unnecessary roughness on second down. Ticky tack. Costs Broncos 15 yards. 

10:10: Refs' flag on Risner kills all Broncos' momentum. 3rd-&-19, Allen's pass to Patrick falls incomplete. Punt. 

8:42: On 3rd-&-9, Josh Allen hits Cole Beasley to convert. Justin Simmons had smothering coverage. 

7:25: On 3rd-&-1, Bills convert with Devin Singletary. 

5:44: Allen scrambles, picks up 14 yards on 3rd-&-12. First down. 

4:40: Chris Harris, Jr. gives John Brown big cushion, which Allen exploits on a short pass to move the chains. 

4:07: Allen hits TE Tyler Croft for 14 yards. 

3:30: Singletary carries it 10 yards on first down, moving the chains. 

1:56: On 3rd-&-6, Von Miller sacks Allen, mercifully ending Buffalo's 17-play, 69-yard drive. Steven Hauschka's 39-yard field goal is good. 

Bills 3, Broncos 0

1:10: Allen hits Andrew Beck for 18-yard gain. 

0:43: Phillip Lindsay bottled up for two-yard loss. 

End of quarter

Second Quarter

14:15: On 3rd-&-13, Allen's deep shot to Sutton falls incomplete. Punt.

13:01: On 3rd-&-5, Allen shucks two Broncos in the backfield, reverses field and picks up 18 yards on the scramble. Moves the chains. 

11:12: Foster picks up 22 yards. Simmons tackles. 

10:37: Beasley picks up 30, exploiting the significantly slower Alexander Johnson in coverage. Broncos in base defense with the Bills in 11 personnel. 

8:52: On third down, Beasley is wrapped up quickly by Todd Davis. Forcing another field goal attempt. Hauschka kicks it through from 23 yards out. 

Bills 6, Broncos 0

5:56: Allen sacked on 3rd-&-3 by Shaq Lawson for a whopping 14-yard loss. Broncos' decent field position wiped out. 

4:03: Simmons picks off Allen, returns it to Buffalo's 35-yard line. A unnecessary roughness foul on Kareem Jackson takes 15 yards away. 

4:02: Allen hits Noah Fant for 16-yard gain. 

2:00: On 3rd-&-6, Allen scrambles, extends the ball and picks up eight yards, moving the chains. 

1:53: Garett Bolles flagged for holding on first down on a Royce Freeman run that was bottled up for a loss. Bolles 13th holding foul of the season. 

1:12: Allen picked off by Tre'Davious White on second down, wiping potential points off the board for Denver. Appeared to be a miscue between Allen and Sutton. Sutton ran a curl, Allen thought it was a nine route. 

0:12: Bills give up with a Singletary draw that picks up nine yards. 

End of half. 

Bills 6, Broncos 0

Third Quarter

14:47: Von Miller bottles up Singletary for a one-yard loss on first down. 

14:14: Allen hits Foster for a 24-yard gain on 3rd-&-11. 

13:02: On 3rd-&-10, Allen hits Beasley over the middle for six. Davontae Harris burned in coverage. 18-yard TD strike. 

Bills 13, Broncos 0

10:39: On first down, Brandon Allen can't get the play off in time. Delay of game. 

8:42: Allen throws screen to Fant, tackled for a three-yard loss on second down. 

7:48: Allen flutters another pass to Sutton on 3rd-&-11. Incomplete and not even close to being on-target. Wind is blowing hard, though. 

7:45: Brandon McManus hits the 45-yard field goal in the face of stiff wind. 

Bills 13, Broncos 3

5:48: On 3rd-&-25, Duke Dawson lets a Josh Allen pass slip right through his hands. Falls incomplete. Bills punt. 

4:13: 3rd-&-3, Allen targets DaeSean Hamilton. Incomplete. Broncos go three-and-out.

3:10: 3rd-&-7, Simmons tackles Dawson Knox two yards shy of the sticks. Bills punt. 

1:44: 3rd-&-3, Allen sacked again by Shaq Lawson, who was completely unblocked in the A-gap. Miscue between C Connor McGovern and LG Dalton Risner. 

0:02: Broncos call a bizarre timeout with the third quarter running out. Bills still convert on 3rd-&-2. D. Harris exploited in coverage. 

Fourth Quarter

14:00: J. Allen hits Singletary for eight-yard gain on 3rd-&-12. Wrapped up by Chris Harris, Jr. Bills punt. 

13:03: B. Allen sacked for a nine-yard loss on first down. Broncos now have 2nd-&-19 from the 1-yard line. 

12:10: 3rd-&-19, B. Allen throws it away on the goal-line. Punt. 

12:06: Colby Wadman punts it 55 yards, returned for 11 yards by Andre Roberts. Isaac Yiadom flagged for unnecessary roughness, giving Bills a total of 26 yards on the return. 

11:14: J. Allen goes deep down right sideline to John Brown. Initially ruled incomplete but after review, ruled a catch. Touchdown Bills. Chris Harris, Jr. burned in coverage on the 34-yard score. Into the wind, Allen showcases that arm strength. 

Bills 20, Broncos 3

10:21: 3rd&-3, B. Allen throws incomplete to Lindsay. 

10:18: Wadman shanks the ensuing punt. 13 yards net. 

End of game

Bills 20, Broncos 3

Notes: Broncos failed to muster a first down in the final 25 minutes of play, finishing with 134 total yards. Denver went 2-for-11 on third down. Defensively, the Broncos allowed 8-of-16 on third down, 424 total yards and a 100-yard rusher in Devin Singletary. 

Comments
No. 1-50
Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Looking forward to another zesty and passionate convo with ya'll!

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Let's have this one today Denver.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Welp here we go team

AceBoogie719
AceBoogie719

Lets go gameday boys!

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

It is a windy day so a lot will fall on the running game.

The Bills are averaging 128.7 rush yards per game while Denver is allowing 100.5.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are getting 113.1 rush yards while the Bills allow 106.3.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

What's up boys? Who is prepared for an ugly football game from both teams lol

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Old school football today then. Got to silence their fans and move the chains.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Crazy scheduling by the nfl also. All front loaded in the early.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Apparently Shelby Harris tweaked something pregame

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson
KeithCummings
KeithCummings said: Crazy scheduling by the nfl also. All front loaded in the early.

I hate the scheduling by the NFL. Balance the games out and actually utilize the best channel on TV.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Broncos O-line interior good to go.

nevets4433
nevets4433

Here we go!

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Let's run the rock.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Worth noting, Chargers get bye week before coming to Denver with game prior an elevation game in Mexico City. Pretty incredible seems like every little advantage for an opponent has been granted this season.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

If Royce Freeman has Lindsay’s vision and tenacity between the tackles >>>>

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Absolutely NK

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson
KeithCummings
KeithCummings said: Crazy scheduling by the nfl also. All front loaded in the early.

Sounds rowdy in Buffalo. I've always wanted to go there for a tailgate. Wings have to be good there lol

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Nice catch. 1st.

nevets4433
nevets4433

Are we losing faith in Freeman? Booker back in on key 3rd down.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

30 will get a career high in touches today.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Nice play action. 14 all the way.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Courtland Sutton off the boot leg

089Ant
089Ant

Howdy y'all! Idk if I want us to win or lose for the draft lol

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Royce Freeman is such a plodder.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Ooh. PI hurts.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

I like that design on the pass to Freeman but that was very poorly executed.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

That was a B.S. call on Risner.

nevets4433
nevets4433

Boy that’s a momentum killer

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Yeah that's trash on Risner. Bull crap call

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

nevets4433
nevets4433 said: Are we losing faith in Freeman? Booker back in on key 3rd down.

Not really. Book is very good at picking up the blitz.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Jesus that was so soft to call that on Risner

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

089Ant
089Ant said: Howdy y'all! Idk if I want us to win or lose for the draft lol

Sup, buddy!

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

That second down play action pass was so wide open too

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Early burn om timeout. Come on.

nevets4433
nevets4433

Ugh...wasted timeout

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Flag sank that drove.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Colby Wadman absolutely not good

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Bills pinned at the 10 by the under fire Wadman.

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

That third down is where having a dynamic #2 would really help the Broncos.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

That trash call on Risner killed points for that drive.

nevets4433
nevets4433

NFL officiating woes continue to be a part of the conversation

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Kareem right there in run support. Like a missile.

SorryMike
SorryMike

Did anyone else see Von quit on that play

nevets4433
nevets4433

Good news Shelby Harris in there

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

SorryMike
SorryMike said: Did anyone else see Von quit on that play

He didn't quit on the play.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson
KeithCummings
KeithCummings said: Crazy scheduling by the nfl also. All front loaded in the early.

Illegal hands to the face missed on Miller. Ford about ripped his facemask off on 3rd down

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

No call on 58 there.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Nice play. Loss of 5.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Got to get heat on the 3rd.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson
KeithCummings
KeithCummings said: Crazy scheduling by the nfl also. All front loaded in the early.

Great read by Attaochu

