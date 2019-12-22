Mile High Huddle
Broncos vs. Lions Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 16

Chad Jensen

Resilence is an important attribute for an NFL quarterback, both in the micro and macro sense. If a QB throws an interception in the first quarter, he can't allow it to torpedo his performance for the balance of the game. 

In the macro sense, we've yet to see how Drew Lock responds to a loss. The Denver Broncos were trounced at Arrowhead last week in a bitterly cold and wet snow game. 

The most important aspect of the Broncos' Week 16 home tilt vs. the Detroit Lions is seeing whether Lock can bounce back from the bitter disappointment in Kansas City where he threw an interception but had no touchdowns to offset it. 

These final two games for the Broncos are all about evaluation. It's an across-the-roster endeavor but the focus is, of course, on Lock. In the NFL, everything depends on the QB and the Broncos' future hinges completely on Lock. 

The Broncos want to glean as much intelligence on the young QB as possible heading into a crucial offseason in which the front office will have some big decisions to make (Joe Flacco, Ron Leary, free agents) but will be armed with $70 million in cap space and as many as 12 draft picks. 

As for today, join us as we live-blog and discuss DETvsDEN here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the Mile High Huddle logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time. 

What to Watch For

• TE Noah Fant needs one touchdown to tie Tony Schefler (2006) for the most receiving touchdowns by a rookie tight end in Broncos history and 83 receiving yards to pass Ricky Natiel into fifth place on the team's all-time receiving yardage list for a rookie pass catcher. 

• CB Chris Harris, Jr. needs one interception to join Mike Harden as the only Broncos with multiple interceptions in eight consecutive seasons.

• LB Von Miller needs one sack to pass Elvis Dumervil into sole possession of 26th place on the NFL's all-time sack list and needs 1.5 sacks to pass Trace Armstrong into sole possession of 25th place on the NFL's all-time sack list.

• S Justin Simmons needs one interception to tie Steve Atwater (12) for the third-most interceptions among Broncos safeties through their first four professional seasons, needs two interceptions to tie Charlie Greer (13) for the second-most interceptions among Broncos safeties through their first four professional seasons, and needs three passes defensed to match Bradley Roby (17 in 2017) and Chris Harris Jr. (17 in 2014) for the most pass breakups for a Bronco in a single season this decade. 

 • K Brandon McManus needs two field goals to pass Rich Karlis (137) for fourth all-time in team history and seven total points to reach 100 for the third time in his career and first since 2016. 

Inactives

Analysis: It's unfortunate to see DeMarcus Walker unable to go for the third-straight week. He started off this season strong but faded into the oblivion of healthy-scratch status and when the Broncos finally turned to him in need down the stretch, he can't get healthy. The Broncos' starting right guard and tackle are both out, so look for Detroit to try and attack off that side of the line. 

Analysis: No Rick Wagner on the O-line means Von Miller could feast. A'Shawn Robinson being out bodes well for Phillip Lindsay's prospects of inching closer to an unprecedented second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season to open his career as a college free agent. 

First Quarter

Broncos win toss. Defer. 

13:20: On 3rd-&-4, David Blough hits Logan Thomas for a nine-yard gain, moving the chains. 

11:27: 3rd-&-8: Blough hits Kenny Golladay for a 32-yard gain. 

9:11: 3rd-&-6from the 7-yard line, Blough pressured by Miller, throws it away. Incomplete. 

9:03: Matt Prater hits the 26-yard field goal, punctuating Detroit's 11-play, 68-yard opening drive. 

Lions 3, Broncos 0

Comments (15)
No. 1-14
Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Looking forward to an entertaining game and lively chat!

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Feels like we can get after this one today.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Straight to the tight end!!

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

One day we will cover them.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Malik held but keeps husslin

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Marshall will be involved some today.

kryss21
kryss21

Lotta holding on that right side...definitely aided that deep ball 😒

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Let's see what drew has got today then.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

much like Sutton, Golladay is very underrated. Gotta figure out a way to guard a receiver that transcends QB play.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Two extremely ugly plays on third down, one of which was 32 yards to Golladay. Come on, Broncos.

Studlee14
Studlee14

Booker come on

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Bad drop from Booker.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

I really want to see Scangarello get aggressive early. Dial up somthing down field.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Gotta catch that ball on 3rd down.

