Broncos Individual Player Grades For Week 1 vs. Titans Revealed

In what ended up being a tough loss, the Denver Broncos had a late 14-13 lead on the Tennessee Titans only to drop it and fall 16-14. There has been much ridicule of Vic Fangio for poor clock management to end the game as Denver allowed 72 seconds to run off the clock in the final two minutes while up by only one point.

Fangio's hoped the Titans would give up the game, rather than trying to win it in the clutch. We've already analyzed the clock-management coaching snafus. Now it's time to focus on the individual players and that means my game grades are officially back but this time, they're better than ever.