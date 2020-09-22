Broncos Individual Player Grades For Week 2 vs. Steelers Revealed

It was a straining loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers as the Denver Broncos walked out battered and bruised with multiple costly injuries. The season forecast has become even more gloomy with the loss of Courtland Sutton for the season and Drew Lock for 2-6 weeks, and this is a team that has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming up next.

As for the game against the Steelers, I, unfortunately, have the task of giving out my grades. With everything that happened, it was hard to do. Losing their starting quarterback and top receiver made this tough task even harder, yet the job had to be done.