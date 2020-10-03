Broncos Individual Player Grades For Week 4 at Jets Revealed

It finally happened. The Denver Broncos got their first win of the season against the New York Jets on the road in a short week. While it wasn't the prettiest of wins, a win is a win and Denver will take it.

The Broncos still showed some of the issues that dug them the 0-3 hole they were in but this team managed to do just enough. A few players factored into Denver garnering its first win, which leads us to the individual grades.