Broncos' Quarter-Pole Awards, Top- & Lowest-Graded Players Revealed

The Denver Broncos are limping out of the first quarter of the 2020 season with a 1-3 record after netting a win against the New York Jets. The Broncos are a team that is battered and bruised with seemingly all their best players either sitting on injured reserve or sidelined.

The injuries have been a big reason for the Broncos' terrible start but the team hopes to turn things around over the next 12 games to maybe resurrect the season. It's a tough task but once Denver gets healthy, anything can happen.