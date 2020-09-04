Based on Broncos Camp Buzz, DL Dre'Mont Jones is Poised to Take his Game 'To Another Level' in Year 2

Fans wondered why the Denver Broncos only re-signed defensive lineman Shelby Harris to a one-year deal when he was brought back this past spring. With training camp almost complete, the answer can be summed up with two words: Dre'Mont Jones.

The Broncos drafted Jones in the third round last year out of Ohio State and like most rookies, it took him some time to weather the trial-and-error learning curve and get his NFL legs beneath him. By the time Denver hit the home stretch, though, the kid seemed to be firing on all cylinders.