SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Fangio Provides Encouraging Update on Broncos' OLB Bradley Chubb's Health

Chad Jensen

When Von Miller went down with an ankle injury on Tuesday and we quickly learned that he would be headed for injured reserve, what intensified the anxiety in Broncos Country is the fact that Bradley Chubb isn't 100 percent as he works back from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 4 of last season. 

Chubb's timetable is clear as mud and the reason for it was the apparent setback he had in his recovery that happened on August 29 during the Denver Broncos' first stadium scrimmage. Only a couple of snaps into the scrimmage, Chubb took himself off the field and was quickly attended to by trainers. Shortly thereafter, his knee was iced up, though he remained in uniform on the sideline. 

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Mhh Insiders

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Von Miller's Ankle Injury Might Not be Season-Ending, per Report

There is a sliver of hope that Von Miller's ankle injury might not cost him the entire 2020 season if one former NFL doctor's hypothesis proves correct.

Lance Sanderson

by

MykeDog

Gut Reaction: What the Todd Davis Cut Really Means for Broncos

The Broncos cut Todd Davis on Friday and it's time for a gut reaction.

Zack Kelberman

by

U812

10 Veteran Pass Rushers Broncos Could Target in Wake of Von Miller's Injury

The Broncos are likely to look off the roster for veteran reinforcements at rush linebacker. What are the options this late in the offseason?

Chad Jensen

by

MykeDog

Broncos' WR Courtland Sutton Suffers Sprained AC Joint in Shoulder, per Report

The hits keep on coming to the Broncos' roster with Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton exiting Thursday's practice with an apparent shoulder injury.

Chad Jensen

by

RST1969

Broncos Expected to Sign ex-Fangio OLB Isaiah Irving to Practice Squad

The Broncos are getting the ball rolling on bolstering a Von Miller-less roster.

Chad Jensen

by

Srob1976

PFF Ranks Broncos' Drew Lock Dead-Last Among Starting NFL Quarterbacks

Pro Football Focus has continued its shade-throwing at Drew Lock.

Chad Jensen

Von Miller Expected to Miss 2020 Season

The Broncos' star pass rusher suffered a scary lower-leg injury toward the end of Tuesday's practice and is expected to miss the entire 2020 season.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Fangio Believes Broncos Are a Better Team This Year, Can 'Compensate' for Loss of Von Miller

The Broncos dealt with the loss of one premier edge rusher last year but Vic Fangio believes his squad is in even better position to adjust this year.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

Gut Reaction: Von Miller Will Miss the 2020 Season | Now What?

Von Miller injured his ankle in Tuesday's practice and is expected to miss the 2020 season. Headed for a second opinion, what would a season-ending injury to Miller mean for the Broncos?

Chad Jensen

by

CharlieBeagle

Malik Reed Ready to Apply the Pass-Rushing Lessons Gleaned from Von Miller

Malik Reed is as ready as he'll ever be to apply the tricks of the trade Von Miller taught him. With a full year in Vic Fangio's system under his belt, Reed is ready to 'attack'.

KeithCummings

by

Broncbuster