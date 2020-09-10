Fangio Provides Encouraging Update on Broncos' OLB Bradley Chubb's Health

When Von Miller went down with an ankle injury on Tuesday and we quickly learned that he would be headed for injured reserve, what intensified the anxiety in Broncos Country is the fact that Bradley Chubb isn't 100 percent as he works back from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 4 of last season.

Chubb's timetable is clear as mud and the reason for it was the apparent setback he had in his recovery that happened on August 29 during the Denver Broncos' first stadium scrimmage. Only a couple of snaps into the scrimmage, Chubb took himself off the field and was quickly attended to by trainers. Shortly thereafter, his knee was iced up, though he remained in uniform on the sideline.