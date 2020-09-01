A rookie fourth-round draft pick doesn’t traditionally catch many headlines during his first NFL training camp, but tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is making enough splashy plays to garner a fair amount of media scrutiny and hype.

The 22-year-old’s impressive physical size-and-speed combination worked well for him at the University of Missouri, and that already established chemistry with second-year QB Drew Lock is something the Broncos have been excited to see develop during training camp.