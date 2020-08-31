Mark Barron Explains How his Safety Experience can Help Broncos' LB Coverage Woes

The Denver Broncos announced the signing of ninth-year linebacker Mark Barron on Sunday, which was a day off for the team at training camp. Back in the saddle on Monday, the Broncos got back to work at UC Health Training Center with Barron in the fold.

The Broncos were hit hard by the injury bug at the linebacker position, losing starter Todd Davis for the remainder of camp (calf) and promising rookie Justin Strnad for the season (wrist). Linebacker depth was definitely an immediate concern because once you get past Josey Jewell on the depth chart, the group careens off a clip when it comes to anything remotely approaching proven experience.