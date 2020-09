Let them hate.

Any Denver Broncos fan who's read and followed Mile High Huddle in 2020, or listens to or watches our nightly live-stream podcasts, is familiar with that phrase. At this point, the suspicion and skepticism — and in some cases — the outright disrespect of the Broncos from the national media has been so rampant, we've been able to coin a T-shirt. The shade has been too numerous to catalog.