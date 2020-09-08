SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Ranking the AFC West: Off-Ball Linebackers

Lance Sanderson

The AFC West has always been one of the most competitive divisions on a year-to-year basis since the AFL-NFL merger, and 2020 figures to continue the tradition.

Home of the reigning Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs, a pair of teams dripping with potential in the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, and a team with one of the most well-rounded defensive units in the Los Angeles Chargers, the AFC West might push a pair of teams into the playoffs this year.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)

Mhh Insiders

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gut Reaction: What the Todd Davis Cut Really Means for Broncos

The Broncos cut Todd Davis on Friday and it's time for a gut reaction.

Zack Kelberman

by

rckMcQ13

Broncos Release Starting LB Todd Davis

In a shocking move, the Broncos released one of their starting linebackers. Todd Davis is a free agent.

Chad Jensen

by

Texasseick

8 Winners, 7 Losers From Broncos' Final Roster Cuts

The Broncos cut more than 25 players over the weekend and forged a 53-man roster. Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Chad Jensen

by

EdJL

LB Josey Jewell Breaks Silence on How Todd Davis' Release Went Down

Josey Jewell was as surprised as anybody when Todd Davis was pulled out of a meeting and never seen again in the locker room.

KeithCummings

by

Msgiees

After Talking with GM John Elway, Broncos Insider Hints Another 'Wow' Trade Could Happen Before Season-Opener

The Broncos have consummated two trades this week. Could another one be coming down the pike before September 14?

Chad Jensen

by

Oldskoolfan

Broncos Unveil First Depth Chart of 2020 Season

After cutting down the roster to 53 players, the Broncos released their first depth chart of the season.

Chad Jensen

by

Brew77

Broncos 2020 Roster Cuts Tracker

This is your one-stop shop for staying up to date on the Broncos' roster cuts.

Chad Jensen

by

Grapplerr87

Rumor Mill: Potential Trade Targets for Broncos at Positions of Need

Don't be surprised if the Broncos make one more trade as the going rumor hints. Here's a list of potential players the Broncos could target on the trading block.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

PFF Ranks Broncos' Drew Lock Dead-Last Among Starting NFL Quarterbacks

Pro Football Focus has continued its shade-throwing at Drew Lock.

Chad Jensen

Broncos Will Allow Fans at Mile High Stadium in Week 3

The Broncos won't have to wait all that long before seeing the Mile High faithful at the stadium.

Chad Jensen

by

Dodgemydart