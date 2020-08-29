RT Demar Dotson Receiving First-Team Reps on Broncos' O-Line

The Denver Broncos are about to hold their scrimmage-style practice at Empower Field at Mile High. The team will make it as game-like as possible and the proceedings will be broadcast by 9NEWS on Saturday evening.

If this stadium session is anything like Friday's training camp practice at UC Health Training Center, it could see the continued shuffling of two new faces on the first-team offensive line. Rookie third-rounder Lloyd Cushenberry III, after starting off on the second-team, seems to have laid a stranglehold on the center job with the ones, as he's been the guy the last three practices.