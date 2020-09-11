Three Takeaways From Football Outsiders' 2020 Projections for Broncos

Football Outsiders released its DVOA projections for 2020 and the advanced analytics site didn't rank the Denver Broncos high, though its ranking doesn't tell the whole story.

On one hand, FO projected the Broncos to finish at -6.8 percent DVOA, or 26th out of 32 teams. On the other hand, that's actually a slight improvement where the Broncos finished last season in DVOA at 10.4 percent, though it was 23rd out of 32 teams.