Three Takeaways From Football Outsiders' 2020 Projections for Broncos

BobMorris

Football Outsiders released its DVOA projections for 2020 and the advanced analytics site didn't rank the Denver Broncos high, though its ranking doesn't tell the whole story.

On one hand, FO projected the Broncos to finish at -6.8 percent DVOA, or 26th out of 32 teams. On the other hand, that's actually a slight improvement where the Broncos finished last season in DVOA at 10.4 percent, though it was 23rd out of 32 teams.

Von Miller's Ankle Injury Might Not be Season-Ending, per Report

There is a sliver of hope that Von Miller's ankle injury might not cost him the entire 2020 season if one former NFL doctor's hypothesis proves correct.

Lance Sanderson

by

MykeDog

Gut Reaction: What the Todd Davis Cut Really Means for Broncos

The Broncos cut Todd Davis on Friday and it's time for a gut reaction.

Zack Kelberman

by

U812

Broncos' WR Courtland Sutton Suffers Sprained AC Joint in Shoulder, per Report

The hits keep on coming to the Broncos' roster with Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton exiting Thursday's practice with an apparent shoulder injury.

Chad Jensen

by

BobMorris

10 Veteran Pass Rushers Broncos Could Target in Wake of Von Miller's Injury

The Broncos are likely to look off the roster for veteran reinforcements at rush linebacker. What are the options this late in the offseason?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Broncos Expected to Sign ex-Fangio OLB Isaiah Irving to Practice Squad

The Broncos are getting the ball rolling on bolstering a Von Miller-less roster.

Chad Jensen

by

Ebangi

PFF Ranks Broncos' Drew Lock Dead-Last Among Starting NFL Quarterbacks

Pro Football Focus has continued its shade-throwing at Drew Lock.

Chad Jensen

Drew Lock Breaks Silence on PFF Ranking him NFL's Worst Starting QB

Drew Lock was finally forced to address the shade Pro Football Focus has thrown at him all year, punctuated by the site's ranking of him as the worst starting quarterback in the NFL.

Chad Jensen

by

Thomas Hall

Justin Simmons Puts Finger on Two Areas Todd Davis' Departure Could Cost Broncos

Reading between the lines, Justin Simmons sounds like he wasn't a fan of the Broncos' sudden decision to release Todd Davis.

KeithCummings

by

Choibake

Von Miller Expected to Miss 2020 Season

The Broncos' star pass rusher suffered a scary lower-leg injury toward the end of Tuesday's practice and is expected to miss the entire 2020 season.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Fangio Believes Broncos Are a Better Team This Year, Can 'Compensate' for Loss of Von Miller

The Broncos dealt with the loss of one premier edge rusher last year but Vic Fangio believes his squad is in even better position to adjust this year.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555