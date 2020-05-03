10 Way-Too-Early Bold Predictions for Broncos' 2020 Season

The Denver Broncos have really put in the work this offseason to upgrade the roster. Denver added all sorts of young talent to its offense, along with bringing plenty of speed, but the team also added some key vets to help fix its defensive group.

If this is a team that progresses as many fans hope in 2020, the Broncos could find themselves competing for the playoffs. With that in mind, and with both free agency and the draft in the books, here are 10 predictions, some bold and some not, for the Broncos' 2020 season.

Lock Throws for 4,000 Yards

Drafting two dynamic receivers with their first two picks, the Broncos went and got some weapons. Denver also focused some on improving its offensive line, especially the interior. Drew Lock did very well in college, and in his five starts last year, in dealing with pressure from the edge, but responding to interior pressure, he wasn’t as good.

Giving Lock the weapons and cutting down the interior pressure potentially can lead to a big year from the second-year quarterback. In 2019, only 11 quarterbacks broke the 4,000-yard passing mark.

During his five starts, Lock managed 1,020 passing yards, which would be 3,264 passing yards extrapolated over a 16-game season, so getting to 4K would be a huge jump but the additional help should lead to just that.

Jeudy & Sutton Both Eclipse 1,000 Yards

This prediction can be paired with the previous one. With Lock breaking 4K, his receivers are going to benefit. There will be plenty of touches to go around.

The top two wideouts, Sutton and Jeudy, both get over that 1,000-yard mark.

Fant Scores Seven TDs

With the threats on the outside, Noah Fant stands to benefit and garner a lot more opportunities inside the hash-marks. In 2019, only three tight ends had at least seven touchdowns, so it isn’t a feat that is so easily achieved.

Fant will come up big as a receiving threat in the red zone with the other weapons taking so much focus of the defense.

Miller & Chubb Combine for 30-plus Sacks

The Vic Fangio defense really works by getting pressure with as few pass rushers as possible, so making the Broncos more dangerous upfront with fewer rushers was a must. Denver added Jurrell Casey to help generate the interior pressure making the edge rushers' job all that easier.

Miller and Chubb are great pass rushers, but both have concerns going forward due to age (Miller) and injury (Chubb). With the improvements made to the defensive line, though, the edge rushers will really benefit with a big season.

Simmons Leads NFL in INTs

The 2019 season ended with three players tied with six interceptions. Justin Simmons had four playing in a defense that he was still picking up and adapting to. Being in the second year of Fangio's scheme, Simmons takes another big step forward, leading the NFL in 2020 with seven interceptions.

Broncos' O-Line Allows Less Than 28 Sacks

The Broncos' offensive line ranked 12th in 2019 without having the guy they paid to be the right tackle and dealing with injuries to end the season, hurt the unit. The Broncos went and improved the unit this year and hope to have Ja’Wuan James back and healthy for the season.

Another big contributing factor to the O-line's succcess will be having Lock as the starter for the entire season as he can help by moving around the pocket and evading pressure. Only seven teams in 2019 allowed 28 or fewer sacks, so this may be one of the bolder predictions.

Hamler Adds Three TDs as a Returner

When Denver drafted Hamler, many talked about the message is sent to DaeSean Hamilton, but Diontae Spencer was really the one put on notice. Spencer's work as a returner last year was very inconsistent and Hamler can offer up a lot more on offense, rendering Spencer nearly obsolete.

With how explosive he is, Hamler makes his presence felt on offense as well as special team putting three touchdowns on the board as a returner.

Bolles Finally Looks Like a Great Left Tackle

Denver declined the fifth-year option on Garett Bolles' contract, sending a direct message. Bolles has to continue to step up his play in 2020 after showing improvement after the bye week last year.

Lock did help, but Bolles showed improvement with his technique and footwork. It seems like Mike Munchak finally found a way to get through to Bolles. With the improvements he is making, as well as the improvement of the quarterback situation, Bolles finally puts out consistent play out there on the field.

Ojemudia is the Cest Broncos' Best CB

While many out there were calling Ojemudia a huge reach for the Broncos, he was one of the best schemes fits in the draft, which will help his transition. His play against the deep ball is great.

A.J. Bouye is a good corner, but he had a rough 2019 and will have to prove he can bounce back from it, while Bryce Callahan has yet to take the field for Denver. Ojemudia comes in and plays really good football, looking like the best corner on the roster.

Broncos Ranks Top-10 in Every Offensive Category

The Broncos have had some issues with their offense over the few years. They've lacked consistency. Predicting them to be top-10 in every major category is quite bold as we haven’t seen anything from this offense to really support that, despite Lock's encouraging five-game sample size.

This prediction is strictly based on the potential the Broncos have on their offense with all the help they have brought in.

