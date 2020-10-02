3 Key Takeaways From Broncos 37-28 Victory Over Jets

In what was a rollercoaster ride of a football game, the Denver Broncos managed to notch their first victory of the season by staving off a ferocious comeback attempt by the New York Jets. A pair of Broncos turnovers on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter made this game a lot closer than the 37-28 final score would indicate, as Denver was able to finally get things dialed in amid a severe rash of injuries.

It wasn't pretty, and the Jets did more than enough by shooting themselves in the foot with multiple stupid defensive personal foul penalties to bail out the Broncos offense. But a win is a win, and for that fans are thankful.

This was a game that Denver needed to win. The Jets are widely considered the worst team in football, and even though the Broncos were down a handful of starters, they came in with a superior roster and coaching staff.

So what did we learn from tonight's victory?

Denver was able to get their offense rolling despite having a quarterback start his first career game, create some pressure rushing the passer, and its defense was finally able to close out a game with a key defensive stop when it mattered the most.

Let's break it down.

Rypien Proves to be Just Capable Enough

After watching Jeff Driskel fail to maintain any sort of offensive consistency last week against the Buccaneers, Denver made a bold decision to start the formerly undrafted Brett Rypien, opting for a more cerebral approach to the game rather than pure athletic ability.

In the first half against the Jets, that appeared to be the correct decision, as Rypien led the Broncos offense to 17 first-half points, highlighted by an incredible catch by Jerry Jeudy for the team's first touchdown.

Aside from a costly interception in which he should have thrown the ball 10 rows into the seats, Rypien was near-perfect in the first half, going 9-of-11 passing for 142 yards with a touchdown with that interception.

The second half, and especially the fourth quarter, was an entirely different situation.

Rypien threw two fourth-quarter interceptions, one that was returned for a touchdown by Pierre Desir, leading to a nine-point swing and erasing a fourth-quarter lead.

Luckily, Rypien was bailed out by a facemask penalty on a would-be sack by Quinnen Williams, allowing Denver to March down the field to get into field goal range. But even then, Rypien had another mental mistake.

Rypien took a critical intentional grounding penalty on third down, forcing a second 50-plus yard field goal for Brandon McManus. Fortunately, the attempt was good, and from there it was on the defense to shut things down.

If you were looking for a semi-competent performance from a backup quarterback, Rypien provided it. He made some great throws, but also made some boneheaded mistakes.

Against any other team, those critical mental mistakes could have cost the Broncos the game.

Chubb Bounces Back

There have been a lot of people that have been highly critical of Bradley Chubb early on this year, even though the third-year pass rusher is returning from a second torn ACL in his lifelong football playing career.

Those takes should come to an immediate halt following Thursday night.

Chubb was an absolute force against the Jets, and finally generated consistent and effective pressure against their beleaguered offensive line.

Even though he only finished the game with 2.5 sacks, Chubb should have had at least five on the night. He missed tackles on multiple opportunities to get Jets QB Sam Darnold to the ground.

This is what the Broncos expected from Chubb this year. He finally got a matchup he could take advantage of, and he exploited it to the fullest of his capability. He just has to finish the play.

Bolles Continues Great Start to 2020

Whether you want to admit it or not, Garett Bolles has been the Broncos best and most consistent player through the team's first four games, especially on the offensive side of the football.

Bolles was a figurative stonewall against the Jets, and from my count did not allow a single pressure off the edge

When the Broncos did allow pressure in the passing game, it came from the interior rather than from the edge. Once again, twist and stunt games upfront, as well as power rushers up the middle, got to the quarterback.

Bolles has received heavy criticism from Broncos Country over the past couple of years. But his play as a pass protector in 2020, as well as erasing the penalty concerns from the past, has gone literally unnoticed — something that most offensive lineman would take great pride in.

Bolles had yet another solid game in his contract year and is making the Broncos uncomfortable in not extending his fifth-year option.

