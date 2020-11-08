3 Takeaways From Broncos' 34-27 Loss to Falcons

Different week, same ol' story as Drew Lock, Pat Shurmur, and the Denver Broncos' offense failed to get anything going in the first half, only to come alive and make things close in the fourth quarter.

This week, the Broncos got out to another 21-point deficit early in the game, and despite another three-touchdown fourth-quarter romp, it was too much to overcome. The Broncos fell to the Atlanta Falcons 34-27 and now sit at 2-5 on the season.

Combined with the offensive ineptitude, the Broncos' first-half defense was absolutely atrocious, seeing Falcons' QB Matt Ryan march up and down the field at will, including a pair of long touchdown drives on back-to-back possessions.

Though the Broncos defense was able to stiffen in the second half (only slightly), it wasn't able to overcome Lock's fourth-quarter interception, a miscue that set up the Falcons with a prime scoring opportunity, which Ryan would not squander. That Todd Gurley touchdown following Lock's ill-timed pick all but sealed the Broncos' fate in another ugly performance from start to finish.

Denver had a late chance to come back and tie the game on a last-minute drive, but on fourth-and-forever, an early off-timed snap from center Lloyd Cushenberry III bounced off of Tim Patrick's thigh, as he ran across the formation pre-snap, to close the game. That play pretty much summed up the Broncos' offense for the majority of the season.

What did we learn from Denver's fifth loss of the season?

Lock Can't Turn in Full 60-Minute Body of Work

You can blame the play-calling, offensive line play, or injuries to the skill-position players all you want to; they're all factors in the Broncos' offensive putridity to date.

But the largest and most noticeable detriment to the team's offensive struggles is unquestionably the rollercoaster level play of the Broncos' second-year signal-caller.

For the majority of the first three quarters of the game, Lock struggled to set his feet and drive the football to his receivers. His progressions were slow, his accuracy was off because of his penchant for throwing off his back foot, and he just looked lost.

However, Lock was able to find his footing and practically dragged his team back into the game with a pair of passing touchdowns as well as a rushing score late in the fourth quarter. He ended up throwing for over 200 total yards in the second half as the offense finally got rolling.

It was a day late and a dollar short.

If Lock plays a full 60-minute game as he did for the final frame, Denver could have walked out of Atlanta with a much-needed victory and gotten to .500.

Injuries Too Much to Overcome for Fangio's Defense

With top cornerbacks Bryce Callahan and A.J. Bouye both sidelined with injuries — as well as starting defensive lineman Shelby Harris — Vic Fangio was forced to trot out his junior varsity defense, which played directly into the strengths of the Falcons and that explosive passing game.

Ryan, Olamide Zaccheaus and the rest of the Falcons' passing game had a typical game, finishing with 284 yards through the air and three scores, most of which came in the first half.

With time to hold the ball and scan the field, Ryan picked apart a beaten up Broncos' defense, opening up a 20-3 first-half lead — one that would eventually turn into a 27-6 lead quickly in the third quarter.

Two rookie corners, combined with the first meaningful playing time for Davontae Harris of the year, resulted in Ryan doing what veteran QBs do; exploit the weakness.

With the Falcons protecting a huge lead, Denver's defense came back to life, forcing five punts and a big Justin Simmons interception over the game's final 30 minutes. The defense's massive improvement helped Lock and company claw their way back into things late.

Aside from a six-play, 80-yard scoring drive in the third quarter and the aforementioned quick Gurley rushing touchdown following Lock's interception, Denver's defense held the Falcons to 41 total yards on 19 plays.

For a unit that was getting gashed like a 1980s slasher film early on, it was quite an impressive turnaround. But still, it wasn't enough to overcome Ryan's exploitation of the Broncos' depleted cornerback corps in the first half.

Jeudy Steps Up

It was never planned to be this way, but with a majorly expanded role within the offense due to injuries above him on the depth chart, rookie first-rounder Jerry Jeudy found a way to flourish against a beleaguered Falcons' secondary.

Targeted 14 total times, Jeudy finished the day with seven catches for 125 yards, and a touchdown. His best play came on a crucial 41-yard reception down the left sideline late in the fourth quarter to set up Lock's rushing touchdown.

Jeudy put on a clinic, making quality catches all over the field and expanding his yardage total after the catch. On his touchdown reception (one that sparked the offensive explosion), Jeudy ran a great route, spun back towards the middle of the field, and split a pair of defenders on his way to the end zone.

If this is the kind of performance Jeudy can provide for the Broncos moving forward, there should be little doubt that he can be one of the team's best offensive weapons for the future and deserving of nearly 30% of Lock's targets.

