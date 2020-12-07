3 Unflinching Takeaways From Broncos' 22-16 Loss to Chiefs

There is a well-known saying that sums up what happened with the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football as they dropped their 11th straight game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Close enough only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.

The Broncos nearly executed a perfect game plan, sustaining multiple drives that ended in a pair of touchdowns while all but eliminating the explosive plays that the Chiefs' offense is known for. But once again, the Broncos couldn’t keep the ball rolling offensively and the defense failed to hold on down the stretch, losing by a final score of 22-16.

It’s the same story for Broncos fans, only this time, it’s a different chapter.

There was a palpable difference in this version of Broncos-Chiefs as Denver remained competitive for the entire game. The Broncos had a chance to win this game from the onset, and do something that they haven’t been able to do since Week 2 of the 2015 season.

Denver jumped out to an early lead, staving off the Chiefs' explosive offense in the first half. Denver’s offense had a lot of success early on, controlling the majority of the first half as the defense stayed true to its bend-but-don’t-break ethos.

But things slowed down offensively in the second half, and Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to 13 second-half points to come back and extend their winning streak against the Broncos.

Fans can hang onto the moral victory, if that floats your boat. Denver fought hard against a division rival on primetime television, but that should be expected. There’s a lot to take away from this loss, including an opinion that is sure to ruffle some feathers.

Lock Ain’t it, Chief

The one major goal of this season was determining whether Drew Lock was the quarterback of the future for the Broncos. After 14 games played, the arrow is almost certainly pointing downwards.

I understand preaching patience when it comes to QB development. I know that the Broncos have a new offensive system. I take into consideration the fact that the offensive skill-position players are very young, and they are missing a key component in Courtland Sutton. I get it when people point towards the constant revolving door along the offensive line and at coordinator.

But it’s time to stop making excuses for a player that we want to like. You can still show growth as a player, and Lock has failed to do so.

Once again Lock missed open receivers, made questionable decisions, and turned the ball over multiple times. He fell off of his back foot, tossed some “you only live once” throws, and overall was lackluster at the quarterback position.

Lock finished the game 15-of-28 for 151 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Another mediocre game when he needed to have a breakout moment. His performance left a lot on the table once again.

Those two touchdown passes mean little. They are flashes of diamonds in the rough.

Lock is like that beacon at the top of the tallest tower in the city, flashing every once in a while to ward off low-flying planes from impending doom. His high-quality touchdown toss to Tim Patrick, who made a great play on the left sideline, was the one bright flash the QB has had as a passer in quite some time. Lock's two interceptions, though, the second of which ended all hope of a comeback victory, are like the darkness that fills the void between the flashes.

Lock has the next four games to prove his worth, but he needs to be near-perfect to prove he is capable of being the quarterback of the future. His darkness is becoming increasingly heavy, and he needs multiple flashes to show the light at the end of the tunnel.

Honestly, I don’t think he can be anywhere close to perfect. I’m not sure he can be close to mediocre. His inability to sight adjust, play within the scheme, and make the necessary plays of a quality quarterback have shown their face more than his bright flashes. One throw does not make a career.

Multiple bad games, moments, and throws do.

Red Zone Defense Bares its Teeth

The Chiefs' offense is known for its explosive play potential due to the high-octane speed it possesses all over the field. The Chiefs can turn a long field into a short field at the drop of a hat, opening up scoring opportunities at will.

Sticking true to form, the Chiefs moved the ball at will between the 20s against a depleted Broncos' defense, marching down the field on multiple occasions and racking up 447 total yards.

But Denver’s defense stiffened when it mattered most, forcing four Harrison Butker field goals with its back against the wall in the red zone. With the field compressed vertically, Denver took advantage and created tight throwing windows while unleashing a relentless pass rush on Patrick Mahomes.

Those defensive stands, timely and desperately needed, kept the Broncos in the game. If they broke at the very end of the bend, this game ends in a blowout.

Kudos to the defense for making key plays when they needed them.

Harris is Needs to Get Paid

One of the reasons the Broncos were able to keep this game close was their ability to batt down passes at the line of scrimmage, forcing the Chiefs to an eyebrow-raising 0-for-4 in the red zone and a measly 3-for-10 on third down. Defensive lineman Shelby Harris, in his first action since recovering from COVID-19, was a big part of that, despite seeing a limited amount of snaps.

Harris stayed true to his usual form, getting those long arms up and into throwing lanes a couple of times, including one in the red zone, forcing a Chiefs' field goal. He was a force in the middle of the Broncos' defense, creating pressure in the passing game and clogging holes in the running game.

There’s little question that the Broncos' defensive line has been the most maligned position group on the roster, with injuries castrating a once-promising unit. Harris’s absence has been noticeable for the past month, and his presence this week showed why he is a necessary cog in the works for the Broncos.

Harris has that “clutch-gene”. A penchant for making big plays when you most need them. His improvement as a run defender is very noticeable, and his ability to upset the apple cart in the passing game, even when he doesn’t create pressure, adds to his value.

Whether it’s with the Broncos or another fortunate franchise, Harris is going to get paid a large amount of money in free agency this time around. Even in a limited capacity, he changed the outcome of the game.

Impact players deserve impact money. Harris is just that.

Follow Lance on Twitter @SandersonMHH and @MileHighHuddle.