SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

3 Unflinching Takeaways From Broncos' 37-12 Loss to Raiders

Lance Sanderson

Atrocious. Putrid. Embarrassing. Disappointing. All of these adjectives are synonymous with the Denver Broncos' performance on Sunday as they dropped their second straight game, falling 37-12 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

It was all those things and more as the Raiders dominated the game from the onset, watching the course of the game unfold exactly like the opening kickoff.

Two steps forward, five steps back.

In their best impression of the Broncos' defense, Vegas was dominant in the second half. With a pair of turnovers setting up short scoring drives, a massive onslaught of pass-rush pressure, and another turnover to seal the deal, the Raiders completely shut down the Broncos' offense. Denver literally had one (1) total yard in the third quarter.

Drew Lock was under constant siege from the Raiders' pass rush, which is incredible considering Las Vegas has been one of the worst teams at rushing the passer to date. Even though Lock was only sacked twice on the stat sheet, the relentless barrage of pressure made it feel like Lock was hit 20 times.

The Raiders ground out over 200 yards on the ground, imposing their will at the point of attack and opening holes. Derek Carr was kept relatively clean in the pocket, and the Broncos had no answer for anything the Raiders threw at them.

What did we learn from this atrocity of a football game? Allow me to articulate three key takeaways. 

Lock's 4-INT Game Should Open Everyone's Eyes

When you're under as much pressure as Lock was on Sunday, it's easy to predict severe struggles. But he was awful.

It's like a broken record at this point. Lock falls off his back foot, throws late, misses open receivers, and the Broncos' offense can't sustain drives. Only this week, the opposing defense took advantage of those errant throws.

Three of Lock's four interceptions lie directly at his feet. The first was a major overthrow into triple coverage. The second, Lock zeroed in on Jerry Jeudy in the red zone, missing the safety who was sitting on the slant route right at the goal line. 

The third was a play that Lock simply cannot make, as he threw late over the middle and off of his back foot while under immense pressure. Those are the same mistakes he's made on a consistent basis all season long. Any improvement has been marginal — if there's any progress at all  — and it's getting stale to watch.

Lock's good flashes did not outweigh the consistent bad, and once again the Broncos made a bad defense look like world-beaters. He finished the game 23-of-47 (48.9%) for 257 yards and a garbage-time touchdown. Not good enough.

It continues to raise the question that the Broncos desperately need an answer to. Is Lock the right quarterback for this franchise? 

Because based on what we saw on Sunday, the answer appears to be a clear and resounding 'no'.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Broncos' D-Line Capitulates 

Heading into the game, everybody knew that the Raiders were going to lean on their running game. Sporting the league's third-ranked running back in Josh Jacobs, the ground game is the juice that makes the Raiders' offense flow.

What we didn't know was that the Raiders' rushing attack was going to bury the Broncos' defensive line at the point of attack.

For the second game this season, the Broncos allowed north of 200 rushing yards, highlighted by Jacobs' 112 yards and two touchdowns. Ex-Bronco Devontae Booker gashed the defense for a pair of scores as well.

With Mike Purcell and Jurrell Casey out for the remainder of the season and Shelby Harris missing Week 10 due to COVID-19, the Broncos' interior defensive line was down all three day-one starters, and it definitely showed.

While Dre'Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams played well upfront upon first glance, the rest of the Broncos' interior defenders were tossed around like rag dolls. The Raiders averaged 5.0 yards per carry as a team, and Carr wasn't sacked. In fact, he was barely even pressured for the majority of the game.

The return of Harris should help a lot, but the rest of the rotation has to start playing better. Period.

Callahan the Lone Bright Spot Defensively

There isn't a lot of positive to take away from a beatdown like that, but the one overwhelming positive was Bryce Callahan, who made a few incredible plays in coverage.

It wasn't always pretty, though, as Callahan got lucky on one play where he was absolutely torched, watching tight end Darren Waller drop what was a surefire touchdown pass down the left sideline.

Regardless, Callahan broke up a couple of passes, while making some quality open-field tackles in run support that shut down a few Raiders' drives. He was impressive, especially in the first half, and made a big difference for the Broncos' defense. 

Follow Lance on Twitter @SandersonMHH and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
OrangeCrush42
OrangeCrush42

How long do we have Callahan? Is it only one more year?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Raiders Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 10

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsLV. Can the Broncos win their first away game in Las Vegas?

Chad Jensen

by

OrangeCrush42

Broncos at Falcons Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 9

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsATL. Can the Broncos build on last week's win and stack two in a row on the road in Atlanta?

Chad Jensen

by

BFG's broncos

Two of Broncos' Three All-Pro Caliber Players Are in a Contract Year, Clouding the Team's Future

The Broncos have received Herculean performances from Garett Bolles, Justin Simmons, and Bryce Callahan. But clouding the exultation of their respective success is the realization that two players are in a contract year.

Nick Kendell

by

BeGoodBroncos

Perfect Tweet Encapsulates the Mystifying Lock-Shurmur Struggle from Outside Looking in

Sometimes a tweet comes along that accurately gives voice to an issue weighing heavily on the minds of a fanbase. T.J. Carpenter's Sunday tweet about Drew Lock did just that.

Chad Jensen

by

Milehighgolfer

Broncos Awarded CB De'Vante Bausby Off Waivers

The Broncos were given a chance to get De'Vante Bausby back in the fold as the Football Fates would have it.

Chad Jensen

by

firstfan

Brandon McManus Fires Back at Broncos' Coordinator on Twitter Over Controversial Decision in Atlanta

Tom McMahon talked Vic Fangio out of attempting a 58-yard field goal early in the Broncos' Week 9 loss to the Falcons. On Thursday, Brandon McManus cleared the air, inadvertently rebutting the opinion of his position coach.

Chad Jensen

by

ErickTrickel

Shurmur Puts Finger on Reason for Drew Lock's Ill-Advised Tendency to Drift Backward in Pocket

Drew Lock's basketball background serves him well in so many areas as a quarterback. But there's one basketball trait he has to work out of his QB tool kit.

Chad Jensen

by

kormathaw1

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Falcons | Week 9 | Predictions & Picks

The Mile High Huddle staff predicts Broncos-Falcons. Can the Broncos get their third East Coast road win of the season?

MHH Staff

by

OrangeCrush42

Here's why Rookie DL McTelvin Agim is Broncos' Secret Weapon for Week 10 at Raiders

McTelvin Agim is the Broncos' secret weapon this week on the road in Las Vegas for the first time vs. the Raiders.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Broncos Make Trio of Roster Moves on Eve of Vegas Debut vs. Raiders

The Broncos had to hedge against a couple of touch-and-go injury situations as the team announced a trio of roster moves on Saturday.

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings