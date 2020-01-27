The Denver Broncos have money to spend in 2020. There's a good chance GM John Elway will be active in the free-agent market.

A big part of the equation, when it comes to targeting free agents, is fit. Vic Fangio's scheme demands certain things from its players.

That means the Broncos have to prioritize their free-agent big board accordingly. However, it's not always easy to find the right free agents, especially those who check all the boxes, like the fit, cost, age and performance.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

In the video above, I break down five defensive free agents that are worth the Broncos' attention. These are plays that Denver can go out and spend money on that could really help the defense.

There are more than five free agents who'd fit well in Denver and over the next month or so, I'll continue to spotlight the class. For now, though, these five guys jump out to me as no-brainers for the Broncos.

As always, I want to hear your thoughts on which free agents jump out to you. Sound off in the comment section below.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.