8 Winners, 7 Losers From Broncos' Final Roster Cuts

The Denver Broncos just completed that weekend on the NFL calendar that coaches dread. Final roster cut-downs are tumultuous and agonizing, and frankly, they can be emotional even for the coaches.

The Broncos made their cuts and forged their initial 53-man roster. The team also has its 16-man practice squad squared away.

There were several surprise cuts but also quite a few eyebrow-raising 'keeper' decisions. Here are the biggest winners and losers from this past weekend.

Winners

Tyrie Cleveland, WR: Even after posting a strong training camp performance, I gave Cleveland 50-50 odds of making the roster. But he not only boxed out Fred Brown but he convinced the Broncos to keep a whopping seven wideouts.

Jake Butt, TE: I've said all along that if Butt stayed healthy in camp, he was making this roster, even with the logjam the Broncos have at tight end. There was a reason the Broncos stood behind Butt over the last three-plus years, showing exceeding patience and long-suffering as he recovered from multiple knee injuries. In a contract year, Butt will get one last chance to repay the team's faith in him.

Calvin Anderson, OT: At the beginning of camp, I wouldn't have guessed that Anderson would beat out a veteran to make the 53, but that's just what he did. Hats off to the former undrafted rookie out of Texas for blowing the doors down this summer and giving the Broncos some hope at the offensive tackle position.

Netane Muti, OG: I was never sure how healthy Muti was but he participated and competed all through camp and it paid off. The Broncos don't expect to have to use Muti this year but if duty calls, this is an interior lineman who will always give 100 percent effort, even if unpolished and rough.

DeMarcus Walker, DE. The writing was on the wall for Walker when the Broncos traded Christian Covington on Friday. Kudos to the Broncos for holding onto Walker — the team's 2017 second-round pick. In a contract year, what do the Broncos have to lose in rostering the kid, who has a knack for being around the ball and making plays when he's not in the doghouse.

Josey Jewell, LB: With the surprise cut of Todd Davis, Jewell benefits. Thrust now into a full-time starting role, we'll know soon enough if the Broncos' faith in Jewell is justified.

Essang Bassey, CB: At the 11th hour, Bassey convinced Vic Fangio and company that he was deserving of a roster spot, pushing one veteran off the active roster. An undrafted rookie makes the 53-man roster out of camp for the 16th out of 17 last years.

Malik Reed, OLB: The Broncos parted ways with a 2019 fifth-round pick because of their faith and belief in Reed. The kid outkicked his coverage as a rookie and the early returns hint at a repeat of history.

Losers

De'Vante Bausby, CB: I didn't see the Bausby cut coming. Blindsided as I was, the Broncos now look a little smarter because he passed through waivers unclaimed and was re-signed to the practice squad. Bassey's versatility made Bausby expendable in the eyes of the team brass. But Bausby will stay with the team and be one roster move away from being promoted on gameday.

Todd Davis, LB: Obviously, this was the big shocker. While I worry what Davis' departure will mean for the Broncos' rushing defense, it gives other, younger linebackers more opportunity to shine. Josey Jewell, step on up.

Justin Hollins, OLB: The Broncos didn't give Hollins a fair shake, asking him to switch positions in camp two years in a row to start his NFL career. He landed on his feet with the L.A. Rams but Reed clearly separated from Hollins as an edge defender. Bye bye to a 2019 fifth-round pick.

Troy Fumagalli, TE: Speaking of former fifth-round picks, Butt's triumph was Fumagalli's tragedy. Despite a great camp as a receiver, Fumagalli's ill-timed abdominal infection made the coaches' decision to keep Butt and Andrew Beck a little easier.

Brett Rypien, QB: Rypien hoped he could latch on as the third quarterback on the active roster but NFL teams seem to be largely taking the two-QB approach in this pandemic-influenced NFL season. He was re-signed to the practice squad after going unclaimed on waivers.

Patrick Morris, IOL: After Lloyd Cushenberry put a stranglehold on the center job, Morris' viability was called into question due to the presence of the versatile Austin Schlottmann and the raw but talented Muti. Morris was re-signed to the practice squad for emergency depth.

Jake Rodgers, OT: Anderson squeezed Rodgers, a long-time Mike Munchak acolyte, off the roster. Rodgers is a solid fail-safe to the fail-safe, though, and was re-signed to the practice squad.

