Report: Broncos Prepared to Offer 'Ton of Picks' for Aaron Rodgers

Just when the Denver Broncos thought they were out, Aaron Rodgers pulled them back in.

Although Rodgers has engaged in positive contract talks with the Packers — the team could make him the highest-paid player in NFL history — the MVP quarterback remains conflicted regarding his football future, hemming and hawing over whether to stay put with Green Bay or change hats for the first time in his illustrious career.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Rodgers is "going back and forth on what he wants" and "truly torn" about The Decision.

Which is where the Broncos come into play.

"The forth has always been the Denver Broncos," Rapoport said at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, via NFL.com. "Ever since the Aaron Rodgers rumors started, the Denver Broncos has always been the potential trade location. I'm not saying anything is happening right now. It doesn't seem like the Packers have entertained any trade thoughts at all. But in Rodgers' mind, if he was not in Green Bay, it seems that (Denver) would be the other spot he'd want to be."

Interestingly, Rapoport's report echoed that of Pro Football Network insider Tony Pauline, who's heard the Broncos are "willing to give up a ton of picks" to acquire Rodgers, reuniting the 38-year-old with former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Pauline, however, cautioned the would-be blockbuster "is looking less and less likely."

Or is it?

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Friday that Green Bay quietly has "deals in place" with prospective Rodgers suitors, including the Broncos, Tennessee Titans, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Rodgers simply has to make his decision," added Florio.

This never-ending melodrama is expected to reach a merciful conclusion no later than March 16, the start of free agency, and perhaps as soon as Tuesday, the league's franchise-tag deadline.

Smart money is on Rodgers returning to Titletown, but there's a small chance he doesn't. And if not, there's a much bigger chance he calls Denver home in 2022.

