The Denver Broncos have been reeling from Brian Flores' allegations of racial discrimination in a Federal Court class-action lawsuit. Outside of that unfortunate turn, the Broncos have a lot of fish to fry.

Namely, finding a quarterback.

On the heels of hiring former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as head coach, the NFL world has been buzzing that an Aaron Rodgers to Denver trade is fait accompli. Broncos GM George Paton bristled at the notion that the Hackett hire was a package deal, or that Rodgers landing in the Mile High City is a matter of course.

The truth is, we don't know what Rodgers will ultimately end up doing, or what he wants exactly. There have been rumors that he's told his Packers teammates that he won't be back in 2022, rumors that the veteran is angling to follow Hackett, and now, a new rumor that claims the three-time NFL MVP is 'open' to joining the Tennessee Titans after purportedly buying land in that fair state.

ESPN Nashville's Jared Stillman reported this week that Rodgers has purchased land in Tennessee and connected the QB to the Titans.

NFL superstars often own homes in various locales across the league map. Rodgers is from Northern California and played his college ball at Cal. His fiance, Shailene Woodley, is from Boulder, CO — which is another draw for Rodgers to take his talents to Denver.

The Titans would be an attractive destination for Rodgers, considering their collection of talent and coaching acumen. Tennessee is arguably a Rodgers away from true Super Bowl contention as it would seem the team has hit its ceiling with Ryan Tannehill under center.

Back in 2012, the Titans lost out to the Broncos in the Peyton Manning sweepstakes. Despite purportedly offering Manning an ownership stake to sign with the Titans, he ultimately accepted the Broncos' offer and the rest is history.

The big difference between Manning circa 2012 and Rodgers circa 2022 is that the former was an unrestricted free agent while the latter is under contract with the Packers through 2022. That means that regardless of what Rodgers wants, Green Bay has to sign off on:

The mere notion of a trade

The partner in a prospective trade

The compensation received from the acquiring team in exchange for Rodgers

Thus, any potential Rodgers trade, wherever he might end up, is very murky and will require the acquiescence of three distinct entities in order to consummate it: Green Bay, Rodgers, and the acquiring club.

Clear as mud, amirite?

For now, I'd view this news of Rodgers building in Nashville as a relative non-issue compared to the previous body of hype surrounding his desire to stick with Hackett, even if it meant following him out of Green Bay.

Stay tuned.

