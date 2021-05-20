Broncos Go Viral After John Elway-Aaron Rodgers Rumor Surfaces

A new rumor alleging Denver Broncos president of football operations John Elway and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently played golf together has been confirmed as (mostly) false by a team insider.

The rumor — eventually going viral on The Pat McAfee Show — sprang to life Wednesday after CBS Denver's Romi Bean "corroborated on two different sides" that Elway and Rodgers were spotted on the same golf course in California and "have had contact these past couple of weeks." Bean first shared her scoop on the DNVR Broncos podcast.

"I know for a fact that Aaron Rodgers and John Elway have had contact these past couple of weeks. I know for a fact they were playing golf together in California," she said, via BroBible.com.

"I know that has happened even though that’s tampering or whatever, but how else does John Elway woo guys but on the golf court. I actually have this story corroborated on two different sides which is pretty wild. One is from someone in the golf world who booked the rounds which is verified.

"And the other end by chance I had a friend whose friends were playing at this club that weekend and John and Aaron came up and played poker with them, so corroborated on two sides and no one is talking about that."

There's just one problem with this story (beyond the obvious tampering). Two, actually: The Hall-of-Fame quarterback and the future Canton-bound signal-caller, though an interaction apparently occurred, did not actually play golf together, and their run-in was not recent, according to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Radio.

Tune in tomorrow for the latest episode of As The Aaron Turns.

