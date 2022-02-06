3 Reasons Broncos Trade Would Strengthen Aaron Rodgers' QB Legacy

If Aaron Rodgers wants to climb the list of all-time great quarterbacks, he shouldn't fear taking his talents to Denver to compete in the AFC West.

Now that the Denver Broncos have hired their coach of the future in Nathaniel Hackett, the team must now focus on solving the quarterback position. Since last season, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked to the Broncos, as Denver has everything in place to make a Super Bowl run if only a premium quarterback was added to the roster.

However, national media has floated concerns about Rodgers joining the Broncos due to the AFC West's plethora of talented quarterbacks. Is that cause for concern if you're name is Aaron Rodgers?

After all, future Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks have a legacy to protect. Today, I will break down why the AFC West's competition is just what Rodgers needs if he wants to continue to climb up the list of all-time greats.

Roster Equipped for Immediate Success

The Broncos have some of the most talented skill-position players in all of the NFL. Denver has a big-bodied receiver with a massive catch radius in Courtland Sutton, a route running savant in Jerry Jeudy, a speedy receiver who can take the top off any defense in KJ Hamler, and last, but not least, one of the most sure-handed receivers in all of football in Tim Patrick.

None of which mentions Denver's dynamic tight end who is a matchup nightmare in Noah Fant. With these weapons at Rodgers's disposal, the sky would be the limit, and producing a record-breaking season would become a realistic possibility when it comes to this receiving corps.

AFC West's Historic QB Legacy

Many national pundits have expressed concern for Rodgers joining the AFC West due to the quarterback competition he'd face in Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles' Justin Herbert, and Las Vegas' Derek Carr. Some have even gone so far as to say that if Rodgers joined the Broncos, he would rank as the third-best quarterback in the division.

Of course, most rational football fans would agree this is a ridiculous notion as Rodgers is one of the favorites to win NFL MVP this season. However, if he does migrate west to Denver, he'd join one of the most talented collection of QBs located in the same division in, perhaps, modern NFL history.

Succeeding in such a competitive football environment would only bolster his case to move up the list of all-time great quarterbacks should Rodgers win the AFC West on the way to making a title run.

Galvanizing Playoff Gauntlet

If Rodgers and the Broncos were to somehow find a way to win an AFC West title, they would still have some tough sledding ahead as the rest of the Conference is loaded with talented quarterbacks, with names like Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson.

Some might do whatever they could to avoid this murderer's row of quarterbacks while others would relish the opportunity. After all, if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.

Rodgers is viewed as a supremely confident player and has yet event hint that he fears going head-to-head vs. any opponent — no matter how talented they are.

Bottom Line

The Broncos have a mighty feat ahead of them as the team embarks on a journey to securing a gunslinging all-time QB that can lead them to the promised land. From there, Denver would first need to defeat the gauntlet of quarterbacks in its own division, which, regardless of who's under center, will be a monumental task on its own.

Next, Rodgers and the Broncos would have to slay one dynamic quarterback after the next in the postseason. Lastly, and most importantly, a Rodgers-led Broncos squad would need to bring home the coveted Lombardi Trophy to top it all off.

A feat of this magnitude would vault Rodgers multiple spots up the list of all-time quarterbacks and if he could win it all multiple times in Denver, he could have an argument for the best signal-caller to ever lace 'em up.

