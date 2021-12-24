New Broncos Trade Proposal Unveiled for Aaron Rodgers

Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    PFF Unveils 'Realistic' Broncos Trade Scenario for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

    Gauging the cost of a potential blockbuster.
    The Denver Broncos may be able to land Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers without mortgaging too much of its future.

    Thanks to Pro Football Focus, there is a "realistic" path to acquiring the future Hall-of-Famer and potential back-to-back NFL Most Valuable Player, a compromise between teams that could take place next offseason.

    In this universe, Big-Banged by analyst Brad Spielberger, the Broncos would surrender four draft picks — 2022 first- and second-rounders and 2023 first- and second-rounders — while inheriting a one-year, $26,970,588 million financial commitment for Rodgers' services.

    The "dream scenario."

    "With three highly skilled wide receivers (Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick), an uber-talented tight end (Noah Fant) and a phenomenal rookie running back (Javonte Williams) all under contract through 2023 at least — coupled with PFF’s 10th-best pass-blocking offensive line so far in 2021 — this is a dream scenario for a quarterback to land in," Spielberger wrote. "Green Bay may want one of these players, or perhaps a defender in edge rusher Bradley Chubb or interior defender Dre’Mont Jones headed back their way, but Denver’s roster is talented enough to withstand losing a few important contributors — especially if it means acquiring Rodgers."

    The Broncos committed to pending free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater as its starter for the remainder of the regular season but are expected to move on in the months ahead, his superstar successor perhaps being Rodgers or Seattle's Russell Wilson, who reportedly would waive his no-trade clause to join the Mile High City

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in September that Denver — with a projected $48 million in 2022 salary-cap space and 11 total draft choices — could float a "substantial" offer to Green Bay after the year.

    How substantial is, and remains, the question.

    But, the fit? There's zero doubt.

    "We hear that an NFL roster is 'a quarterback away' a lot, and never has that been more true than it is with this Denver Broncos team," Spielberger wrote.

