Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Report: Vegas Preparing for Aaron Rodgers to Announce Retirement

Will the Packers QB hang up his cleats?
Author:
Publish date:

In less than four days, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to announce his retirement from the NFL.

This, according to colleague Bill Huber of Packer Central, who reported Friday that notable Las Vegas sportsbooks, including Westgate, "recently closed all its NFC North markets, including projected wins, playoff odds, divisional odds and weekly lines for the four division teams."

Oddsmakers believe Rodgers will retire prior to Wednesday's opening practice of Packers training camp.

"In response, one of those sportsbooks pushed out its prices on the Packers to win the NFC North and shortened the odds for the other teams," Huber reported. "It also shortened the odds of Patrick Mahomes winning NFL MVP."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio seemingly confirmed Huber's hearsay; "one source with knowledge of the dynamics of the Rodgers situation" relayed that "Vegas oddsmakers tend to be pretty sharp.”

Disillusioned by Green Bay's front office, Rodgers purportedly vowed to never take another snap in Titletown, threatening to hold out into the 2021 regular season or even walk away from the game altogether unless assuaged. Subsequent trade rumors indicated his desire to land with the Denver Broncos, one of several projected suitors for the future Hall-of-Fame gunslinger.

Alas, however, Green Bay has been a willing participant in this game of chicken, publicly dismissing the prospect of trading Rodgers — not now nor in the future, the front office holds.

Which may prompt the 37-year-old to pull his biggest (only?) negotiational card.

"He then could unretire in 2022, with the Packers trading him and Rodgers resuming his career," Florio suggested.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Courtland Sutton
News

Broncos Player Profile: Courtland Sutton | WR

Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams
News

Broncos Key Camp Battles: Melvin Gordon vs. Javonte Williams

Aaron Rodgers
News

Report: Vegas Preparing for Aaron Rodgers to Announce Retirement

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) following his touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Ranked No. 2 on ESPN's Top-15 List of Year 2 Breakout Players

John Elway
News

Broncos Best & Worst John Elway First-Round Picks Not-Named Miller or Lynch

Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Patriots 20-18 to advance to the Super Bowl.
News

Former Broncos Coach Greg Knapp Dead at Age 58 After Bicycle Struck by Vehicle

Baron Browning
News

Report: Broncos Make Big Roster Move with Top Rookie LB

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) and quarterback Drew Lock (3) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Report: Broncos' QBs Ordered to Report for Training Camp Four Days Early

Kareem Jackson
News

Broncos Player Profile: Kareem Jackson | S