Report: Vegas Preparing for Aaron Rodgers to Announce Retirement

Will the Packers QB hang up his cleats?

In less than four days, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to announce his retirement from the NFL.

This, according to colleague Bill Huber of Packer Central, who reported Friday that notable Las Vegas sportsbooks, including Westgate, "recently closed all its NFC North markets, including projected wins, playoff odds, divisional odds and weekly lines for the four division teams."

Oddsmakers believe Rodgers will retire prior to Wednesday's opening practice of Packers training camp.

"In response, one of those sportsbooks pushed out its prices on the Packers to win the NFC North and shortened the odds for the other teams," Huber reported. "It also shortened the odds of Patrick Mahomes winning NFL MVP."

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio seemingly confirmed Huber's hearsay; "one source with knowledge of the dynamics of the Rodgers situation" relayed that "Vegas oddsmakers tend to be pretty sharp.”

Disillusioned by Green Bay's front office, Rodgers purportedly vowed to never take another snap in Titletown, threatening to hold out into the 2021 regular season or even walk away from the game altogether unless assuaged. Subsequent trade rumors indicated his desire to land with the Denver Broncos, one of several projected suitors for the future Hall-of-Fame gunslinger.

Alas, however, Green Bay has been a willing participant in this game of chicken, publicly dismissing the prospect of trading Rodgers — not now nor in the future, the front office holds.

Which may prompt the 37-year-old to pull his biggest (only?) negotiational card.

"He then could unretire in 2022, with the Packers trading him and Rodgers resuming his career," Florio suggested.

