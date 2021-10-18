Report: Broncos Lose Defensive Starter to Season-Ending Injury

Report: Broncos LB Alexander Johnson Done for Season with Torn Pec
Adding injury to the insult that was Sunday's humiliating loss to the Raiders, Denver Broncos starting inside linebacker Alexander Johnson suffered a torn pectoral that will prematurely end his 2021 campaign, 9News' Mike Klis reported Monday.
Johnson underwent an MRI that confirmed the severity of the injury — the same affliction that claimed starting ILB Josey Jewell in Week 2.
It's unclear when Johnson was injured against Las Vegas; Broncos head coach Vic Fangio did not provide clarity after the game.
The team's second-leading tackler (32), Johnson finished the 34-24 defeat with three solo stops. He also surrendered a 31-yard touchdown reception to Raiders running back Kenyan Drake, who roasted Johnson on a wheel route in single coverage.
With both Johnson and Jewell sidelined for the season, Denver will lean heavily on rookies Justin Strnad and Baron Browning, who was checked for a concussion during Sunday's game, per the CBS television broadcast. It's unknown whether Browning is now in the NFL's concussion protocol.
Considering the only other ILB on the roster is special-teamer Micah Kiser, the Broncos are likely to scour the free-agent and trade markets for additional depth. It's also possible they promote Curtis Robinson or Barrington Wade from the practice squad, particularly on a short week ahead of Thursday's road contest at Cleveland.
