Report: Broncos Lose Defensive Starter to Season-Ending Injury

Adding injury to the insult that was Sunday's humiliating loss to the Raiders, Denver Broncos starting inside linebacker Alexander Johnson suffered a torn pectoral that will prematurely end his 2021 campaign, 9News' Mike Klis reported Monday.

Johnson underwent an MRI that confirmed the severity of the injury — the same affliction that claimed starting ILB Josey Jewell in Week 2.

It's unclear when Johnson was injured against Las Vegas; Broncos head coach Vic Fangio did not provide clarity after the game.

The team's second-leading tackler (32), Johnson finished the 34-24 defeat with three solo stops. He also surrendered a 31-yard touchdown reception to Raiders running back Kenyan Drake, who roasted Johnson on a wheel route in single coverage.

With both Johnson and Jewell sidelined for the season, Denver will lean heavily on rookies Justin Strnad and Baron Browning, who was checked for a concussion during Sunday's game, per the CBS television broadcast. It's unknown whether Browning is now in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Considering the only other ILB on the roster is special-teamer Micah Kiser, the Broncos are likely to scour the free-agent and trade markets for additional depth. It's also possible they promote Curtis Robinson or Barrington Wade from the practice squad, particularly on a short week ahead of Thursday's road contest at Cleveland.

