Report: 'All Signs' Point to Broncos Starting Drew Lock in Week 13

At the local level, we've been telling you since Monday that the momentum is swinging toward Drew Lock making his Denver Broncos debut this week. When the buzz leaks onto the national stage, it becomes a matter of course.

Ian Rapoport is reliable and while he didn't guarantee that Lock would play this Sunday, he opened the road to the eventuality. There are two reasons why the Broncos are going to end up announcing Lock as the starter this week.

One, Brandon Allen was that bad. Specifically, his last six quarters of play were that bad and arguably, the worst QB play from a Bronco ever. There are historical precedents to support that premise.

Two, Lock is healthy and he's practiced for the last two weeks. By the time the Broncos start him, he'll have three full weeks of practice under his belt, with this last week featuring him receiving 75% of the first-team snaps.

The timing is another indicator to support the likelihood that Lock debuts. It's either Week 13 at home vs. the L.A. Chargers or Week 16 at home vs. the Detroit Lions, in terms of the most opportune time to start the clock on Lock.

Had Allen not fallen so hard on his face and made the organization look incompetent last week in Buffalo, the team likely would have activated Lock to the 53-man roster this week and kept him as a backup until Week 16. But Allen was just that bad.

So, rejoice, Broncos Country. This week's game against the Chargers might not matter much in the standings but it will be replete with meaning, especially as it relates the future of this club.

Is Drew Lock the Broncos' long-term answer at QB? Only time will tell. But odds are, we'll begin to get our answer this Sunday vs. L.A.

Head coach Vic Fangio will hold court this afternoon at 1:30pm MDT. My bet is that he announces the team's decision at quarterback, giving the Chargers (who are traveling in the next 24-hour window) little time to prepare for Lock.

