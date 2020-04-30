Mile High Huddle
Answering Whether CB Michael Ojemudia was a Reach for the Broncos at Pick 77

Erick Trickel

There were some really good fits for the Denver Broncos' defensive scheme at the cornerback position in the NFL Draft and Iowa’s Michael Ojemudia was one of them. There were many who felt that this draft selection was a reach for the Broncos and using my board, it was. 

Denver selected Ojemudia at No. 77 overall when he was my 103rd overall player. Per my board, it was a reach, but I've been told by people in the NFL that Ojemudia would’ve gone in the next few picks and before Denver picked again at 83 overall. If the Broncos coveted him, it was 77 or never. 

When it comes to the Broncos, if they really liked Ojemudia, there's nothing wrong with taking him where they did. There is also the circumstance that Denver may have had him ranked higher on its board than many draftniks. 

Even if the Broncos had Ojemudia ranked a little lower, if GM John Elway heard another team was taking him before pick 83, you can’t fault him for pulling the trigger when he did. This is something that sometimes gets lost on some — just because the media had a prospect ranked lower doesn’t mean the team who took him, or other teams, did too.

Denver has had some bad luck with third-round defensive backs over the years, but again, Ojemudia is a good scheme fit for Vic Fangio and that should really help his transition to the NFL. What exactly does Ojemudia bring to the table? For more pros and cons about the Iowa product, and how he fits in 2020, check out the video above. 

What were your thoughts on the Ojemudia pick? Sound off in the comment section below! 

Denver_guy
Denver has had bad luck reaching on third round prospects. But if he keeps doing one will work out eventually right ?

This worked out just fine because amazingly, the Broncos were still able to get Cushenberry at 83. Ojemudia certainly would not have lasted until 118.

