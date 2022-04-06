These two young defenders could be difference-makers for the Broncos in 2022.

With the AFC West being loaded with playmakers, the Denver Broncos have two defenders from the 2021 draft class who will need to show up big in order to compete for a division title. Two young players merged as diamonds in the rough last year, with enough shine to give the Broncos' coaching staff motivation to figure out how it can maximize their talent.

These two players will need to show that last year’s flashes of potential weren't fool’s gold and that they can become core contributors. What is the outlook for them in 2022, under the direction of a new defensive coordinator in Ejiro Evero?

Let's dive in.

Caden Sterns | S

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-0 207-pound player was Denver's fifth-round pick out of Texas and earned valuable playing time in sub-packages and in relief of injured veteran Kareem Jackson. Sterns doesn’t possess the same physicality as Jackson, but his athleticism gives him the range to close the gap quickly with opponents.

Embracing NFL coaching, Sterns improved his tackling ability which was his biggest deficiency coming out of college. As a rookie, Sterns contributed 19 solo tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions.

Against NFL talent, he struggled in certain aspects of his game. Pro Football Focus assigned him grades of 79.9 for run defense and 54.4 in pass coverage. To his credit, Sterns has shown that he can evolve and has the tools to become a more effective defender in zone coverage.

Coach Evero can leverage Sterns' ability to reinforce stopping the run and take advantage of his speed in targeted blitz packages. To reduce risks in the pass game, Evero has the luxury of pairing Sterns next to safety Justin Simmons.

Baron Browning | LB

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Browning could be branded as the Swiss Army Knife of the Broncos' defense. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound third-round selection out of Ohio State played both inside and outside linebacker during his collegiate career.

Browning is known for his explosiveness, power, and ability to leverage his speed to affect the trajectory of a play. During his pro day, he clocked a 4.53-second 40-yard dash.

Unfortunately, Browning got off to a slow start last season as he battled through a lower-leg injury and a concussion. Season-ending injuries to starting linebackers Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson gave Browning an opportunity to gain significant playing time down the stretch, where he played admirably at inside linebacker and at times displayed the raw athleticism that he was known for.

The challenge for Browning is, on occasion, his instincts let down him down, and he'll misread a play. PFF graded Browning’s run defense at 40.0 and pass rush at 61.2. There is a direct correlation between his scores and why the coaching staff is still searching for the best position to leverage his talent.

Due to Jewell re-signing with the Broncos and the addition of Alex Singleton, the buzz has Browning beginning training camp at outside linebacker. The Broncos appear intent on adding linebacker options and depth across the entire roster via the draft.

Combined with adding Randy Gregory from the Dallas Cowboys and a healthy Bradley Chubb, Coach Evero has the luxury of throwing waves of high-energy pass rushers to counter the threat of respected AFC West quarterbacks.

Bottom Line

Sterns and Browning are talented young players that could have a bright future as Broncos. They’ll need to continue to hone their craft in order to solidify their respective roles with the team.

Although Sterns and Browning are relatively new to the NFL, they know GM George Paton won't stop acquiring talent to compete at their positions.

