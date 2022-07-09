During the 2021 season, the Denver Broncos struggled from the linebacker position after starters Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson went down with injuries. It was a messy situation, and opposing offenses consistently targeted Denver's linebackers with success.

When Baron Browning was finally healthy and able to take the field, the overall play of the linebacker position balanced out. Browning produced a great rookie season as a linebacker despite many fans' concern about how he would transition to the NFL.

There were many NFL analysts who questioned where he would be best suited for the next level. The Broncos decided to play Browning as an off-ball linebacker rather than a hybrid or an edge defender.

It took a while, but it turned out great for the team and player. However, the Broncos' new coaching staff is moving Browning to the edge where he may see some time as a hybrid.

So, with the position change, what are the expectations for the second-year player after such a promising rookie season?

Biography

Browning, who turned 23 in February, was born and raised in Texas. When it came time to head to college, he was a five-star recruit, played in the Army All-American game, and was a Butkus Award finalist.

He committed to Ohio State.

College Career

Browning took the field as a freshman for only 94 snaps on defense. He was mainly used as a run defender, with 66 snaps in that way. It was a limited time, but Pro Football Focus rated him with a 71.3 grade against the run.

The following season, Browning started three games and played in nine others. It was a rough season in his first major action, though he only played 292 total snaps on defense. His overall grade from PFF was 51.3 for the season.

The 2019 season saw Browning play 368 snaps on defense, and he did well overall. His play in coverage struggled with a 46.2 grade from PFF, but his run defense was 70.5, while his pass-rush grade was 76.6. It led to an overall grade of 62.6, dragged down in large part due to his coverage chops.

For the 2019 season, Browning was moved from inside to outside linebacker, leading to his best year. He started six games, playing in seven, with a snap total of 356. He graded out well from PFF, with his lowest being 68.9 in tackling and his best being 74.8 as a pass rusher.

While Browning wasn't used as a pass rusher often, his effectiveness was exceptional. He played 141 pass-rush snaps over his career, picking up 35 total pressures with eight sacks.

That adds up to a pressure every four snaps and a sack every 17.6. Of course, how Browning was used helped as he was the extra blitzer frequently on those snaps.

Browning has the athleticism, quickness, and technique to make the most of as a rusher, which helped him be even more effective.

Draft

Browning was invited to the Senior Bowl prior to the 2021 NFL draft. He caught the eye of multiple evaluators there, and his draft stock soared.

Entering the process, Browning was viewed widely as a Day 3 pick with some medical concerns. Coming out of the Senior Bowl, he was solidly in the Day 2 conversation, but where was up for debate.

Browning's athleticism was unmistakable, and he picked up things quickly. While he didn't do the drills at the Combine, he did them at his pro day and was spectacular. He ended with a 9.98 (out of 10) relative athletic score as a linebacker.

That tied him with Luke Kuechly for the second-highest RAS for a linebacker since 2011 (not counting the 2022 class, which would drop Browning to the third-highest).

Browning fell farther than many analysts expected, making it to the 105th overall pick while many called him a top-75 pick. The Broncos grabbed him at the end of Day 2.

Professional Career

Browning's pro beginnings were concerning as he got hurt early during the offseason with a leg injury, then dealt with a concussion that kept him from practicing and seeing the field for a while. He saw four snaps against the New York Jets in Week 3, and then he missed every game until Week 8.

Browning got his first start in Week 8. He would go on to start in nine of the Broncos' final 10 games, missing the Week 17 matchup. He played extremely good football all around and balanced out multiple issues with the defense due to the linebacker position.

Browning's sideline-to-sideline range and athleticism made things tough for opposing teams. However, despite what the tape showed, PFF didn't view him as highly with some poor grades across the board.

Browning's overall grade was 54.9, and his tackling grade was 57.6 due to seven missed tackles. Make no mistake, though, the tape showed much better play than what the grades reflect over his 528 snaps on defense.

It was a good showing from Browning as he was seemingly getting settled into the position with the potential for even more.

2022 Outlook

One of the first things the Nathaniel Hackett coaching staff did after being hired was to change Browning's position from off-ball linebacker to edge. The speculation is that Browning will be more of a hybrid linebacker, which fits his skill-set.

There is a reason to be cautiously optimistic with Browning and the position change, despite Denver's recent precedent in doing so with young, highly-drafted defenders. After seeing some usage as an outside linebacker in college, he isn't entirely new to the edge.

That doesn't mean his college experience will translate. It's unlikely, not impossible, that Browning will be as effective on the edge as it was in college.

The hope is that this doesn't destroy Browning's career and ruin him as a player. Time will tell, but he should have a good role on defense this season because a player's athleticism is something teams want out there on the field.

