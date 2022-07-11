Broncos Player Profile: Barrington Wade #54 | Linebacker

The Denver Broncos had plenty of issues at the linebacker position last year after Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson got hurt. But, despite the injury issues at the position, Barrington Wade couldn't get out on the field on defense.

Can Wade make the roster this season with a new coaching staff and some changes at the position?

Biography

Wade just turned 24 years old in March. He is from Skokie, Illinois, and went to Iowa for college.

College Career

Wade redshirted his freshman year, then played 72 snaps on defense in 2018 and 2019. He picked up three tackles but missed two tackles over that short time.

However, Wade was a special teams player for Iowa during those two years playing 376 snaps on special teams. He picked up four tackles with three missed on special teams. For his ProFootballFocus grade, he earned 68.1 in 2018 and 55.1 in 2019.

In his final year, he added 120 snaps on special teams and another missed tackle for a PFF grade of 58.0. It was also the year he got on the field the most on defense, playing 209 snaps, and starting two games.

Despite the playing time, Wade filled up the box score pretty well with one sack, two interceptions, seven tackles, and four stops. It landed him a 62.4 overall grade from PFF, with a 65.5 in run-defense and 74.7 in tackling, making up for his poor grades in the other two phases.

Draft

With only 33 games under his belt in college and the 2021 Draft Class being strong at the linebacker position, it isn't surprising Wade went undrafted. He initially signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

Professional Career

The Ravens waived Wade on August 6th, and Denver claimed him. He spent the rest of the season between the practice squad and roster with the Broncos.

He saw action in four games during the season, all on special teams. He played 52 snaps and received a special team grade of 54.1 from PFF. After the season, Denver signed him to a futures contract.

2022 Outlook

With Josey Jewell brought back, Alex Singleton signed, and Jonas Griffith being a surprise to end the 2021 season, it seems rough for Wade. However, despite the similarities, Denver is changing their defensive scheme, which will likely call for fewer linebackers.

Wade struggled to see the field last year when Denver was at a point of signing players to put out there on the field. That doesn't bode well for his chances of making the roster. Special teams will be his pathway to do so, but his limited showing in 2021 wasn't good enough.

If Wade wants to make the roster, he will need to show huge steps of growth during preseason and training camp. Even then, it may not be enough for the active roster but the practice squad. Many others are competing with Wade for the final roster spot/practice squad spots for linebackers.

