The gloomy clouds hanging out over the Denver Broncos have parted and the sun is shining brightly over Empower Field in the wake of the team's acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos will go into the 2022 season with a sense of well-founded optimism and elevated expectations now that they've finally found the missing piece to regain the home-field advantage and get the team back to playoff contention.

Wilson's resume includes a Super Bowl championship (over Denver), nine Pro Bowl selections, and the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. He was also a second-team All-Pro in 2019 and finished as the NFL's passer rating leader in 2015, the passing touchdowns leader in 2017, and was the recipient of the Bart Starr Award in 2022.

The trade came at a cost, however.

Wilson's arrival in the Mile High City has created clear winners and losers within the Broncos organization as a result of him taking the reins as this team's signal-caller. Who are the biggest winners and losers of the Wilson trade?

Let's dive in.

Winner: GM George Paton Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Paton is the captain steering the ship back to the shores of Pat Bowlen's high standards of what it means to be a Bronco. As the general manager, Paton has proven he has a steady hand on the wheel and is willing to make tough decisions to get the Broncos heading towards a Super Bowl run. Paton fired former head coach Vic Fangio at season's end which was preceded by trading future Hall-of-Famer Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. And now Paton put another dent in the NFL universe by trading multiple early-round draft picks and players for Wilson. At the same time, Paton locked down key talent on the roster by extending Pro Bowlers Justin Simmons and Courtland Sutton, as well as Tim Patrick to a new deal. Paton is renowned for his work ethic and ability to spot talent and he's making the right calls to turn the ship around. But like his peers across the league, his performance will be judged by the number of wins and losses tallied in the upcoming seasons. Winner: Wide Receiver Corps USA TODAY Sports The wide receiver crew joins Broncos County as they stand at the front of the line to welcome Wilson to the Mile High City. Jerry Jeudy’s Tweet when he heard the news regarding the trade for Wilson says it all: “Oh we lit." A first-round selection in the 2020 draft, Jeudy was shut out of the end zone this past season. With Wilson’s arm strength and ability to throw accurately while on the run, the talented, yet at times mercurial, wide receiver knows his fortunes are trending upward. Adding the veteran quarterback gives the Broncos the deep-strike capability that was sorely missing last season. Opposing defensive coordinators who prioritize stopping Javonte Williams and the run game will pay a heavier price for leaving Sutton, Patrick, and Jeudy in single coverage.

Winner: The Defense Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Under Coach Fangio last season, the Broncos defense played well in most games. The unit's Achilles heel was being forced to stay on the field for long stretches due to the offense’s inability to prevail in third-down situations. Unfortunately, late in games, the defense would wither under the weight of having to create turnovers in order to put points on the scoreboard in a last-ditch effort to win. The gassed Broncos defense should be able to hand its offensive compadres a cup of Gatorade for giving them a few extra minutes to recover before getting back into the fight with Wilson in the fold. Loser: Broncos Future Draft Capital Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports There was a significant cost in plucking Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks as the Broncos gave up two first-round, two seconds, and a fifth-rounder across the next two drafts. Not to mention, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris. A hefty price, even for a top-5 quarterback. It has been reported that Wilson was attracted by the talent of the Broncos' roster. However, glaring holes remain at the cornerback, tight end, and right tackle that’ll still need to be addressed. Reduced draft capital will force the Broncos to rely more on free agency to fill in the gaps.

Despite the cost of acquiring Wilson, the Broncos are now sailing in the right direction. Give Paton and the organization credit for making a bold move to restore a sense of pride and excitement in Broncos Country.

