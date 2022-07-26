As the Denver Broncos worked to bolster their depth at cornerback, one of the players brought in was Bless Austin. Denver has a pretty solid top-five at cornerback, so Austin is competing for a sixth spot if the team keeps six.

How in play is Austin for the Broncos' roster or even the practice squad? Let's examine his resume to help us project what the future holds.

Biography

Austin just turned 26 years old on July 19.

College Career

Austin went to Rutgers for college, where he had a solid career, but injuries took a toll over his final two seasons. Between the 2017 and 2018 campaigns, he played only 196 total snaps on defense, where he picked up two interceptions.

Austin's first two years were solid when he consistently saw the field. He allowed seven touchdowns but intercepted four passes and broke up 14 more. During that span, Austin also missed 15 tackles..

Even as he dealt with injuries, Austin was highly regarded as an NFL draft prospect. Some draft analysts thought he would be an early Day 3 pick and go in the top-150.

The injuries were concerning, but Austin was physical as a player with a nose for the ball.

Draft

Injuries caused Austin's stock to nose-dive compared to his profile within draft media. He heard his name called with pick No. 196 overall, going to the New York Jets.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Professional Career

For the first two seasons of his NFL career, Austin showed some promise, despite the Jets being a bad team. He intercepted six passes while allowing four touchdowns during those two seasons. Then, the injury bug struck him again, and the Jets moved on.

Austin spent some time with the Seattle Seahawks, where he played 149 snaps on defense and didn't do too well. It's reasonable to wonder how much the injuries have taken a toll on his body and ability, but he is getting a shot with the Broncos.

2022 Outlook

While the Broncos are sorted at the top of the room at cornerback, they have one spot open if they decide to keep six at the position. Austin is in the mix for that spot, along with numerous others.

Essang Bassey and Donnie Lewis Jr will factor in, as will rookie draft pick Faion Hicks and undrafted rookie Ja'Quan McMillian. One of these young corners will have to step up during training camp and preseason, but the competition for that last spot is wide open.

The practice squad is still a potential pathway if Austin doesn't make the roster. Stay tuned.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!