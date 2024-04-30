Broncos' Biggest Burning Question Post-Draft Revealed by ESPN
As the dust begins to settle on the 2024 NFL draft, every fanbase's focus shifts from speculating on who their team will take to projecting what the opening-day depth chart will look like. Denver Broncos fans are no different, especially when it comes to first-round quarterback Bo Nix.
Denver used a premium selection on Nix, so Broncos Country's eagerness to see its new franchise savior is palpable as the upcoming season approaches. The sixth quarterback drafted in the first round on Thursday night, Nix becomes the second-highest signal-caller ever selected by the franchise and by far Sean Payton's highest-drafted player at the position as a head coach.
Nix was reportedly Payton’s third-ranked quarterback in the 2024 class. The Broncos head coach was impressed by the 24-year-old's every step along the pre-draft process. There are no further questions as to who Payton’s guy at quarterback will be, but rather, just how soon he will take the field as the starter in Denver.
That's the most burning question for the Broncos, according to long-time Broncos beat writer Jeff Legwold of ESPN.
“From the moment the Broncos made Nix the sixth quarterback off the board Thursday night at pick No. 12, they sparked a debate on how soon he will start. Nix played 61 college games, an extensive résumé at the position compared to other rookies. He's 24, and Broncos coach Sean Payton has already lauded Nix's maturity, approach and work ethic. Payton has said the quarterback depth chart -- with Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson as well as Nix -- will 'sort itself out,' but it will be the most watched competition from the first OTA to the season opener," Legwold wrote.
Given Nix’s experience, boasting the most starts in college football history (61), thanks in part to starting as a true freshman at Auburn and the extra eligibility he garnered due to the pandemic, there is a lot of good on tape from Nix over the years as well as bad.
Nix is also the third-oldest drafted quarterback in the history of the NFL. Does that matter? Or is it just an effect of the extra COVID years of eligibility?
Only time will tell whether the older quarterback class, including Michael Penix Jr. and Jayden Daniels, has any impact on its play on the field. Are these quarterbacks further along in their development and therefore containing less upside compared to the underclass, blue-chip quarterbacks such as Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or J.J. McCarthy?
While many viewed Nix’s age and experience as potentially limiting his overall ceiling, one could also argue that he displayed true grit in overcoming the shadow of his father at Auburn as a five-star true freshman phenom, falling flat, and then transferring and reinventing himself at Oregon. Nix may not have an eye-popping arm, but it's adequate for an NFL starter, along with massive hands, a sturdy frame, good athleticism, and excellent statistical accuracy.
So how soon should Nix be in the mix to start? Given how Oregon’s staff and the Broncos’ brass have raved about his work ethic, intelligence, and professionalism, it would be a monumental upset (barring injury) if he was not the Week 1 starter.
Sure, Nix will have to compete for the role against Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, but given the experience, scheme fit, athleticism, accuracy, and investment, anything besides Denver’s shiny new great hope under center would be a concerning upset given the other options on the roster.
