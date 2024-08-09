Broncos TE Lucas Krull Describes Bo Nix's Arm as 'Electric'
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton tends to do things his own way. His approach can come off as bullish, especially from a media perspective.
On Tuesday, Payton's inner rogue wasn't over-fixating on the Broncos' first 'unofficial' depth chart. No rookie, including first-rounder Bo Nix, was listed higher than the third team.
In the wake of the first depth chart dropping, Broncos 26-year-old tight end Lucas Krull became the latest player to leap on the Nix hype train. And it's beginning to look like a runaway locomotive.
"Electric," Krull said of the kind of ball his rookie QB slings. "I think he's the kind of guy when he lets it go, there's always something with it and you know it's going to be a ball that gives anyone an opportunity to make a play."
Suddenly, all those Nix "can't spin it" narratives that dotted the pre-draft landscape are piling up like so much refuse around an overflowing trashcan. The Broncos' rookie passer is proving he can throw accurately from both the pocket and on the run.
Heading into this year's training camp, most fans would be happy if Nix painted by the numbers and lived up to his college body of work. While the national media has yet to catch on, he's showing off a far wider range of skills than most pundits ever gave him credit for.
That extends to showing defenders the heels of his cleats on scrambles. Nix has routinely displayed notable speed when plays have broken down, which took Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith a bit off-guard.
"I didn't realize how fast he was," Griffith said of Nix. "It's kind of crazy because he had a scramble and he was running a few days ago. I was like, 'Wow, he's kind of fast.' I consider myself a fast guy. He's not as fast as me, but he's pretty fast (Laughs)."
You can say he's been 'stacking days' if you'd like, but Nix increasingly seems to be separating himself as the No. 1 quarterback in Denver, which makes the current depth chart as worthless as Payton said it was on Tuesday.
The Broncos' previous whiffs at filling the void left behind by Peyton Manning make it difficult for us to believe our eyes on Nix. If we open up our ears, though, we hear Nix's veteran teammates praising their rookie quarterback almost universally, and that's compelling evidence.
It has Broncos Country salivating over a preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts this coming Sunday, but Payton is less caught up in that. He hasn't gotten around to preparing for the Colts quite yet.
Relegating the Broncos' rookies to the third team perhaps proves the work-in-progress nature of training camp — if it's representative of anything other than Payton's tremendous propensity to troll the media.
