Broncos Veteran Safety 'Can't Get a Bead' on QB Bo Nix in Coverage
One of the most common struggles that a rookie quarterback faces upon entering the NFL is learning how to disguise his intentions with the football. Over time, a quarterback gains the experience that allows him to look off safeties and use their eyes as a passer to move defenders around.
Thursday marked perhaps the best day of practice yet for Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix. He's been growing into his boots on a daily basis.
Nix's burgeoning skill set extends to the veteran trick of disguising his plans with the ball — as Broncos safety P.J. Locke can attest to.
"Right now, what I notice from Bo is he's a good look-off guy," Locke said after Thursday's practice. "He's really good looking off. Even in OTAs, I was like, 'Man, I just cannot get a bead off of him.' Most of the time, rookie quarterbacks, their first read, they're going to look at it. Here, he'll look you off real quick."
What initially drew Sean Payton's interest in Nix as a draft prospect is now sticking out like a sore thumb at training camp. All those rare cerebral qualities add up and will allow the Broncos' offense to click when Nix assumes the controls, and it doesn't stop there either.
"I think he studies the safeties," Locke continued. "He can tell—we're super instinctive. We try to play games with him, so he tries to play games back. That's what I've noticed off the rip. He can throw the pill. He can throw it."
Veterans dishing out praise is an especially powerful indicator of how a rookie is performing in training camp. After all, respect isn't given in the NFL; it's earned.
In particular, Broncos newcomer wideout Josh Reynolds, a well-traveled player, has caught enough passes from different quarterbacks to know his apples from his oranges when it comes to NFL passers.
"It has some zip on it, but he can also throw some touch on it too," Reynolds said of Nix's passes. "He's versatile. His arm is very versatile. I think he can make a lot of the throws that the coaches are asking for. I think it will help us a lot."
Perhaps what's most exciting is that Nix is showing exactly the core skills that made him the No. 12 overall pick in the draft. The rookie is also answering questions about his purported lack of arm strength.
Just ask Reynolds, an eyewitness with boots on the ground, who's seeing the same kind of arm talent he had in Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions last year.
"I think they're different players," Reynolds said of Nix and Goff. "They have great arms? Oh yeah. That would probably be the biggest comparison: their arm talent. Hard to say right now. He [Nix] is getting acclimated and continuing to grow. Just looking forward to seeing how he keeps progressing."
Are we getting excited yet, Broncos Country?
