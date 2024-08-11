Broncos 34, Colts 30: 5 Key Takeaways
The Denver Broncos finally broke the ice on the 2024 season, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 34-30 in preseason Game 1. Broncos Country got to catch its first glimpse of the team in the new uniform design, as the players took the field in the Summit White iteration.
What did we learn from preseason Game 1? Let's dive in because there's a lot to be excited about.
Bo Nix Delivers
It's not easy for a first-round quarterback to meet expectations, let alone exceed them, in his first NFL game. Yeah, yeah, it was a preseason game, but Nix looked every bit like the bonafide first-rounder.
After Jarrett Stidham received the start and the first couple of possessions, Nix took the field. It was till the 'Phase 1' group around Nix (to quote Sean Payton), meaning the first-team offense.
Nix presided over five Broncos possessions. He got points on four of them, and probably would have been a perfect five-for-five if tight end Lucas Krull doesn't fumble in second quarter.
The rookie finished 15-of-21 for 125 yards and a touchdown, with a QB rating of 102.3. Nix also displayed his dual-threat abilities, rushing for 17 yards on three totes, one of which was an awesome designed QB run netting 11 yards and moving the chains.
Nix also showcased great presence of mind and heads-up football. During a two-minute offense to end the second quarter, Nix uncorked a deep shot to rookie wideout Devaughn Vele that fell incomplete but drew a massive pass interference penalty. It set the Broncos up for a 27-yard Wil Lutz field goal, and more points, to end the half.
Nix looked like a franchise quarterback in his debut. The Broncos moved the ball up and down the field, executed on third down and in the red zone, and it was very comforting to see. I say it that way because every fan has a little bit of anxiety over Nix and whether the pre-draft tropes and post-draft negativity were true.
They weren't true. Nix is the real deal. Since being drafted at No. 12 overall, Nix has looked as advertised at every stop, from OTAs to training camp and now the preseason. That's what you'd hope to see from a future franchise quarterback.
Nix totaled 20 of Denver's 34 points. Zach Wilson put the other 14 on the board, but it's worth mentioning that Stidham only received two possessions before giving way to the rookie.
No Sacks Allowed
The kid did not get sacked. I repeat, Nix wasn't sacked.
In fact, the Broncos did not relinquish a single sack to the Colts on Sunday. After watching Denver surrender 52 sacks last season (45 of which were on Russell Wilson), take Sunday's clean showing as a very positive harbinger of how the times are changing on Payton's watch.
Credit to the Broncos' offensive line — from the first to the second to the third-string units — but it was more indicative in the upgrades Payton made at quarterback this offseason. In fact, one of the Broncos' big draws to Nix was his stubborn unwillingness to get sacked and his penchant for minimizing negative plays.
We saw both aspects on Sunday in Nix's NFL debut.
Butter Fingers
The Broncos put the ball on the ground too many times on Sunday. And even Nix wasn't precluded from the fumblitis, after he botched a snap (but recovered it).
Running backs Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin both put the Broncos in danger by dropping passes. In Perine's case, it led to an interception off of Stidham, and as he chased down the returning defensive back, he lowered his head and ran straight into the ribs of Broncos starting left guard Ben Powers, knocking him out of the game.
In the regular season, Powers likely would have returned. But the point remains: butterfingers can lead to calamity of both the foreseeable and unforeseeable kind.
Nix fumbled, as did Wilson. Krull fumbled, as did rookie running back Blake Watson. Chalk it up to first-game jitters, but Payton and company need to get this cleaned up on the quick.
Point Guards on the Grass
As one last point, it's worth mentioning how 16 different Broncos receivers caught passes on Sunday. Wideouts, tight ends, and running backs combined to showcase how Payton's push to acquire quarterbacks in his image will benefit the Broncos and the playmakers.
Payton needed a dynamic quarterback who could be an extension of him on the grass. He got that in Nix. But Stidham and Wilson also did well on Sunday to be that extension of their head coach and play-caller on the field.
Nix understands how to get the ball to where it's supposed to go, and let the guy go make a play. This is very, very encouraging as it relates to the Broncos' 2024 outlook.
Improvements in the Key Metrics
The Broncos finished with 410 yards from scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium. 279 of those yards came through the air.
The Broncos struggled to consistently establish the run last year (and stop it), so seeing the team total 131 ground yards and limit the Colts to just 61 rush yards was impressive. The Broncos also sucked on third down last year, but in preseason Game 1, the team went 7-of-13 (54%) on the 'money down.'
And when it came to red-zone offense — another 2023 foible — the Broncos went 4-for-6 (67%), meaning they punched it in for a touchdown on four of the six possessions that penetrated the Colts' 20-yard line. Good good things.
