Chubb, Hackett Address Rampant Broncos Trade Rumors

As the nosediving 2-5 Broncos — bereft of draft capital — surely weigh the possibility of conducting a fire sale at the Nov. 1 trade deadline, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb acknowledged that he could be swept up in the winds of change.

"Yeah, I heard about [the trade rumors] but I'm just focused on trying to help my guys fight through this," Chubb said after Denver's Week 7 loss to the Jets, the team's fourth straight defeat. "I know it's a business and anything can happen but all I care about right now is my guys and trying to get this thing turned around."

That Chubb was forced to address what the future may hold was spurred Sunday morning by ESPN's Adam Schefter, who reported the former Pro Bowl defender and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler have drawn "multiple trade inquiries" from interested suitors. Schefter added, "Other teams believe that the Broncos will not sell low in any deal."

Among them, Chubb is easily the most valuable commodity. Playing in a contract year, the Broncos' sack leader (5.5) has recorded 15 quarterback pressures and eight hits, as well as two forced fumbles, across seven games. He owns the league's 11th-best pass-rush grade (82.9), according to Pro Football Focus.

Denver would be hard-pressed to re-sign Chubb as an unrestricted free agent after handing fellow OLB Randy Gregory a $70 million pact last March. There's the $20.16 million franchise tag, albeit an increasingly unrealistic option with the emergence of Baron Browning and the arrival of second-round rookie Nik Bonitto.

So, the thought goes, why not maximize the return on Chubb rather than let him walk for nothing (except a potential 2024 compensatory pick)? It's a thought his coach isn't entertaining — yet.

"I'm looking forward to winning a football game this week in London. That's what our focus is on," HC Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Monday. "These guys are all on our team, and I love them, and they've worked so hard, and I appreciate all of them and want them here. But [General Manager] George [Paton] handles that side. We'll communicate, we'll talk, but I'm very excited for these guys having another opportunity to go win a game.”

But what happens if the Broncos don't win a game? What happens if the brain trust opts to turn the page to next season? What happens if they try to recoup precious compensation from the now-questionable Russell Wilson deal?

This:

