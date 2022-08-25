Sometimes it takes a veteran like Denver Broncos rush linebacker Bradley Chubb to reboot the on-board computer for a rookie prospect like Nik Bonitto, who has perhaps been overwhelmed by the cerebral demands of the NFL world. Chubb has taken Bonitto under his wing.

“I’ve been talking to Nik to make sure he’s all good when it comes to the play calls and adjusting to all that,” Chubb detailed on Wednesday. “I feel like he’s going to get better as time goes on for sure. Like you said, you can see him swimming and thinking too much. You just have to calm your mind when you’re out there.”

Bonitto's got a full plate to digest now that he's reached the rarefied air of the pro game, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The truth is, that's just part and parcel of making the leap from the college ranks to the NFL, but it doesn't mean things can't be broken down into more palatable, bite-size pieces.

Chubb is not only embracing the mentorship of Bonitto, he's rapidly becoming the leader of a group that he believes is really coming together as a cohesive and impactful unit.

Rotating in multiple fresh players will serve the Broncos particularly well in a division where chasing down dangerous quarterbacks will be critical. Some new faces have settled in well, according to Chubb, which is a testament to how hard these players have been working on and off the field to build chemistry with each other.

“I feel like that brotherhood is going to make the field stuff easier,” Chubb said. “You’re going to want to play for the guy next to you. As we continue to grow off the field, it’s going to help us on the field.”

If Bonitto can be polished into shape by Chubb and other veteran players, he will add a little more punch and fresh energy to the group’s overall disruptive dynamic. Chubb is crystal clear about the objectives the Broncos' front seven is setting this season, and it’s unashamedly ambitious, especially if the offense can get their noses in front.

“For sure, more takeaways, more—I feel like we’re going to be playing with the lead a lot, so more chances to get after the quarterback and more chances for them to be stressing and coming back to try to win the game," Chubb said. "For that front group to close the game out—I know the DBs are going to do everything that they have to do, but as a front, we are the ones that make all the plays. We break it down as playmakers every day because we want to be the people pushing this defense and doing what we have to do. I feel like with our offense’s success will for sure help us out.”

