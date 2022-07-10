Broncos Player Profile: Bradley Chubb #55 | Edge Rusher

Next up is a former first-round pick of the Broncos in Bradley Chubb.

Ever since the Denver Broncos drafted Bradley Chubb over a couple of quarterbacks, there have been cries of it being a mistake. However, the injury issues Chubb has had over the first few years of his career have done anything to quell those cries.

Now Chubb is entering his fifth year, with only one entire season under his belt. In addition, it is a contract year, which puts even more pressure on him. The Broncos have made multiple other moves with the edge rusher position, which could spell bad news for Chubb.

Whatever happens with the Broncos, if he wants a big contract anywhere, he will need to stay on the field and put together a great season. So after playing 25 games in the last three seasons, what are the expectations for Chubb entering the 2022 season?

Biography

Chubb was born and raised in Georgia. He just turned 26, so he is still relatively young for an edge rusher. On his 17th birthday, he committed to North Carolina State University over multiple other schools.

College Career

Chubb's first year in college was the 2014 season, and he saw the field only for 17 total snaps on defense. However, after that, he was a regular on the field and consistently showed what he was capable of.

For his second year, Chubb saw the field for 648 snaps on defense, with 301 as a pass rusher and 291 as a run defender. His run defense was strong and consistently stood out each year. He was a capable edge setter, and he improved each year. His ProFootballFocus run defense grade was 68.0 in 2015, then improved to 78.1 in 2016, and then 87.7 in 2017, his final year.

As for his pass rush, Chubb picked up 35 pressures with nine sacks in 2015. That is a pressure every 8.6 pass-rush snaps and a sack every 33.4 pass-rush snaps. That is an effective rate, and he kept up similar rates over the final two years.

In 2016, he played 680 snaps on defense with 376 as a pass rusher. He picked up 53 total pressures and nine sacks again. That is a pressure every 7.1 snaps, with a sack every 41.8 snaps. So it was a drop in sack rate, but his pressure rate improved.

Then in his final year, with 381 pass-rush snaps on 716 total snaps on defense, Chubb picked up ten sacks with 59 total pressures. So he entered the NFL after a season where he averages a pressure every 6.5 snaps and a sack every 38.1.

For his whole collegiate career, he averaged a pressure every 7.2 snaps and a sack every 37.9.

Draft

Chubb was a highly rated draft prospect and was widely viewed as a top 10 pick entering the draft process. As a result, he was invited to the scouting combine, where he did some good testing, including a good 40-yard dash time.

After the combine, Chubb's stock rose, and almost every analyst had him somewhere between the first-overall pick and the sixth overall pick. The question was about the four quarterbacks and where they would go.

Many expected Chubb to be the pick at fourth overall to the Cleveland Browns, and the Broncos even had a trade down in a few players in the first four picks. However, two of them were gone in the first two picks.

So, with the Browns on the clock at four, the Broncos held their breath as Chubb was reportedly the final player they were looking at with the fifth overall pick.

The Browns went with Denzel Ward, leaving the Broncos to make Chubb the fifth overall pick in the draft.

Professional Career

Chubb had a great rookie year, showing his prowess as a run defender and potential as a pass rusher. According to PFF, he picked up 57 total pressures with 13 sacks, which doesn't calculate split sacks. Tackling was an issue as he missed 11 tackles, but his play was great for a rookie.

Hopes and expectations were high entering his second year, especially with the change of coaching staff. Denver brought in Vic Fangio, who had an excellent track record with defensive performance and edge rusher productivity.

However, the first three games were rough as Denver struggled to sack the quarterback. Chubb got four total pressures over those three games, and his run defense was sub-par.

Things started to turn around in the fourth game before Chubb went down with a season-ending injury. Chubb picked up five pressures and one sack in that game, but his season was over before it started.

For the 2020 season, Chubb bounced back to play in the first 14 games before an injury took him out of the final two. His run defense was once again sub-par, which was a strong area for him in college and as a rookie. There was starting to be some concern about his play as a run defender.

As for getting after the quarterback, he had to lead the team as Von Miller was out with an injury for the season. Chubb picked up 57 total pressures, with eight sacks, according to PFF. In games against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins that season, Chubb completely took over the game.

Once again, expectations were high with his showing as a pass-rusher, and hope of returning to form as a run defender was also high.

However, bone spurs caused an issue for Chubb during the off-season and training camp. It led to him missing a lot of time. He did see the field for 19 snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 2, but he couldn't hold up. As a result, he found himself on injured reserve and sidelines until week 12. However, he did pick up one pressure against the Jaguars.

Chubb went on to start the week 12 matchup and beyond, except for the week 17 game. He was fine as a run defender but picked up ten total pressures, and the Broncos defense as a whole struggled to get after the quarterback.

Now there is another new coaching staff and a philosophical difference on defense in getting after the quarterback, which could help Chubb.

2022 Outlook

Denver brought in plenty of help to try and get after the quarterback with Randy Gregory and Nik Bonitto. A new defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero, believes in using more pass rushers to get after the quarterback when you can't get there with just four rushers.

All of that should help Chubb get after the quarterback. Denver adding D.J. Jones should also help Chubb on the edge as a run defender. The biggest question with Chubb isn't if he can do it; the question is can he stay on the field to do what he can.

If Chubb is able to stay healthy and out there on the field, then expecting this to be the best year of his career is fair. There is no doubt he is a talented player, and the help Denver has provided should help him even more than in the 2020 season.

It is hard to say what happens with Chubb after this season, as it will depend on staying on the field and getting good production. But, right now, Chubb has to go out there and show his stuff this season and can't be thinking about the 2023 season or beyond.

