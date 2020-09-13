The Denver Broncos entered 2020 training camp as a team envied for its pass-rushing prowess. Any pass rush that includes an all-timer like Von Miller will be envied by peers, and feared by rivals, but with Bradley Chubb returning from a partially-torn ACL, let's just say, manufacturing pressure on opposing quarterbacks was the least of the Broncos' worries.

Then Chubb suffered an apparent setback in his recovery two weeks before training camp was set to end. That was followed this past week by Miller suffering a ligament injury in his ankle that required surgery and will keep him out for the 2020 season.

Once Miller went down, all eyes turned to Chubb, who's entering this third NFL season after the Broncos took him No. 5 overall in the 2018 draft. Even before Chubb's setback, the expectation was that he'd be cautiously worked back into full snaps as the regular season kicked off in earnest.

That setback, though, which saw Chubb essentially disappear from the practice field for two weeks (for all intents and purposes), altered the equation. Fortune smiled on Chubb and the Broncos this past week, however, as Chubb woke up on Thursday feeling markedly better.

He would go onto be a full participant in Friday and Saturday's practice and is fully on track to start on Monday night vs. the Tennessee Titans. On Saturday, Chubb explained what that setback was about and how he feels now.

“It was pretty much a little tendinitis and working back from an ACL injury where they used my patellar tendon," Chubb explained via virtual Zoom conference. "Of course, it’s going to pull and tug a little bit and get a little uncomfortable at times. After that, I took a little rest, a little down time and a lot of recovery in the training room. I tried not to do too much on it and let it calm down. I feel like it’s back to normal.”

The phrase "back to normal" used in conjunction with Chubb's name should give every Broncos fan a shot in the arm. With Miller gone, the Broncos really need Chubb to bounce back and carry the mantle as a bonafide premier pass rusher in the NFL.

The team will still be cautious. Don't expect Chubb to play a full game's snaps but he should feel good enough to start and rush the quarterback in obvious passing situations.

Head Coach Vic Fangio knows how important Chubb is to the Broncos' defense, with or without Von (but especially without), and will resist the urge to rush Chubb back into full action. To Fangio's credit, he was absolutely okay with taking a step back after Chubb's setback during the first stadium scrimmage, and let him get the rest and recovery needed.

Hopefully, that patience pays dividends on Monday night.

“He’s in a good spot I think," Fangio said on Saturday. "He had a tremendous rehab from the day he started his rehab after his operation last year all the way up into training camp. Our trainers remarked they haven’t had many guys that attacked his rehab and handled it the way he did emotionally. When we came back and got in training camp, he hit a pothole or two which is to be expected."

Again, though, Chubb is in a fortuitous spot with the season-opener looming.

"He’s in a good spot now:" Fanigo said. "I’m sure once he starts playing, he won’t be as good as he will be two, three, four weeks from now. I don’t know when the exact time is you actually fully recover from those and some of it’s mentally too. He’s in a good spot and I’m happy for him.”



While there might not be a specific snap share Fangio has carved out for Chubb in Week 1, he's going to play. And after missing three-quarters of last season, he's champing at the bit for the opportunity to do what he does best.

“We didn’t talk too much about specific numbers or anything," Chubb said. "It’s pretty much going to be how I feel out there and how I am playing in an actual game... I’m going to have to see and feel it out.. I’m not going to put a number or limit or anything. I’m just going to go out there and do what I can for this team.”

Chubb was heartbroken to see his mentor and pass-rushing partner suffer a season-ending injury just days before Week 1. After Miller was there for him when he tore his ACL last September, Chubb let his partner know he'll be there to return the favor.

"I let him have his time and I ended up going to talk to him," Chubb said of Miller. "I let him know I’m here for him, just like he was there for me throughout my injury. Of course, it’s disappointing not having him out there. I feel like we had a good year together, and ever since then, it’s been either me or him off the field."

The Broncos know what Chubb is capable of. As a rookie in 2018, he totaled 12 sacks, becoming one of less than a dozen players in NFL history to register at least a dozen sacks as a rookie. He was only scratching the surface of his potential, despite setting a new franchise rookie record for sacks.

Although Chubb will be working back to full action in-game, he knows the onus is on him, as well as Malik Reed, Jeremiah Attaochu, and even practice-squad rookie Derrek Tuszka, to carry the load in Miller's absence.

"For right now, I have to pick of the slack of him not being there, and all those guys in that room—me, Malik Reed, Jerry and Derrek," Chubb said. "We all have to step up and fill that void for this team right now.”

The Broncos have talked to at least three veteran pass rushers out on the free-agent market, though the team was unable to reach an agreement with Clay Matthews or Cameron Wake. Isaiah Irving is expected to be signed to the practice squad for depth.

Just how quickly, and at what cost, the Broncos sign an experienced veteran will likely have much to do with how Chubb manages Week 1 and how that knee holds up in the heat of battle. Stay tuned.

