Bradley Chubb Touts Broncos' 'Revenge Tour' Against Chiefs

When the teams meet on Dec. 11, more than 2,600 days — seven calendar years — will have elapsed since the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.

And, if Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb gets his way, not a second longer.

“It’s a revenge tour all year long," Chubb recently said, via the Denver Post. "When you keep coming up short against a team, you get animosity for them.”



To find Denver's last victory over its arch nemesis, you would need to travel allllllllll the way back to Sept. 17, 2015 — Peyton Manning's final season. You'll remember this game, held at Arrowhead Stadium, ending via a miraculous fumble-return touchdown by cornerback Bradley Roby.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

What followed were 13 straight Kansas City conquests, six consecutive sweeps and as many AFC West titles — not to mention two Super Bowl appearances, and one Lombardi Trophy.

Meanwhile, the Broncos haven't so much as logged a winning record since 2016. No further statistics are necessary. It's been an eye-clawingly depressing fall from grace for a once-premier franchise, which spent that period cycling through innumerable starting quarterbacks, the worst Merry-Go-Round imaginable.

Mercifully, general manager George Paton wanted off the ride. So Paton hired new head coach Nathaniel Hackett and traded for star QB Russell Wilson, leveling the playing field against Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Then came the slogans.

Then came the quotes.

“It’s always your mindset when going into everything," offensive coordinator Justin Outten affirmed in April. "When you win your division, you’re sitting in a really good spot in the playoffs and you’re pushing for that homefield advantage. We’re always pushing to win the west and that’s our No. 1 mindset. When you get tired, when it gets hot, and when things are mixed into your brain because of the concepts, you have to really focus on what you’re here to do. It’s not just to get a paycheck, it’s to win the division, win everything, and be proud to be a champion. Having those high standards is what Coach Hackett has engrained in me and the entire organization. Everyone is buying in so far which has been fun.”

Next comes a certain dish best served cold?

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!