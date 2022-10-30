Bradley Chubb Trade Rumor Explodes Following Broncos' London Win

The Denver Broncos can exhale after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, 21-17 — snapping a four-game losing streak. The Broncos now enter their Week 9 bye, but before the team can settle in and make the most of it, the NFL trade deadline is barreling down hard on Tuesday.

The Broncos have been linked to multiple trade rumors over the past few weeks, and all eyes were on London's action to see if a win would quell some of the speculation. The answer to that is a resounding 'no.'

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Broncos are "one of the most likely" NFL teams to make a trade, and he put rush linebacker Bradley Chubb front-and-center. The Broncos are making it clear through Schefter that when it comes to Chubb, they're open for business — but don't ask about wideouts Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler.

The Broncos have heard from multiple teams interested in trading for star outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, sources told ESPN.

One team even has been willing to trade its first-round draft pick, along with other compensation, in exchange for Chubb, according to sources.

Although they are fielding trade inquiries on Chubb, the Broncos do not plan to trade Jerry Jeudy or KJ Hamler despite getting calls on the third-year wide receivers, according to sources familiar with the team's thinking.

Chubb is playing on a fifth-year option the Broncos exercised, making $12.7 million in 2022. The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Chubb entered the NFL with a bang, totaling 12 sacks as a rookie.

His second year was cut short by an ACL tear, and although he wasn't quite 100% the following season, Chubb earned a Pro Bowl nod with 7.5 sacks. In 2021, he was once again injured for much of the season and failed to notch even one sack.

Chubb entered the 2022 offseason fully healthy for the first time since his rookie year, and the results have been impressive and on par with what he did in 2018. Through eight games, he's got 5.5 sacks, 26 tackles (13 solo), and two forced fumbles.

At 26 years old, Chubb's value on the trade market is as high as it ever will be, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Broncos make a Von Miller-esque in-season trade. George Paton vowed that the Broncos would have more than the five selections they currently have by the time the 2023 NFL draft rolls around, but it's unlikely Chubb would garner the same return via trade that Miller did a year ago.

If no trade materializes, Schefter also reports that the Broncos will work to get a long-term extension worked out with Chubb. Doing so in-season would possibly allow Denver to use its franchise tag on Dre'Mont Jones in the offseason. Schefter reports that a new Chubb deal is expected to be around $20 million per year.

Meanwhile, neither Jeudy nor Hamler are in a contract year, and both contributed significantly to Denver's win over Jacksonville. Jeudy hauled in six receptions (on seven targets) for 63 yards and a touchdown, while Hamler caught two for 52, including a clutch 47-yarder, and chipped in a nine-yard rush.

Schefter reports that Denver's reticence to trade Jeudy and Hamler stems from its desire to "revive their struggling offense." We saw that materialize in London.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, so we'll know soon whether this Chubb report is smoke or fire. If the Broncos want to maximize their chances of going on a run coming out of their bye, trading Chubb wouldn't be conducive to that.

But with Jones also set to hit the free-agent market this offseason, the Broncos always knew they might have to pick one. Don't be surprised if Paton opts to trade Chubb and profit from it, instead of just letting him walk in free agency and hoping to get a third-round compensatory draft pick back in return.

