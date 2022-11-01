On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos reportedly traded fifth-year rush linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. Denver sent Chubb, and a fifth-round draft pick to Miami in exchange for a first-rounder, a fourth, and running back Chase Edmonds.

It was a blockbuster trade that sent ripples through the Rocky Mountian region and the NFL. At the epicenter was none other than Broncos' defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones, who took to Twitter to express a very strong reaction to the Chubb trade.

"I understand 'it’s a business'. We ALL get it. We get asked to buy in and care about the organization we work/play for no matter the outcome of our situations. And this one hurts my heart like no other. Gameday won’t feel the same without my G," Jones tweeted.

Indeed. The business realities of the NFL can be stark. They're often black and white.

It won't be easy for Broncos' GM George Paton to sell the Chubb trade to a locker room that is trying to keep playoff hope alive. Good luck, Paton, and Nathaniel Hackett, in that endeavor.

That was the biggest risk Paton ran by pulling the trigger on this deal. What message would it send to the locker room?

But Paton, as a general manager, has to be a pragmatist. And a pragmatist looks at how the Broncos lost five of their first seven games and recognizes that the odds of the 2022 season ending in a playoff berth are slim — basically non-existent.

Take a look at Denver's remaining schedule following the Week 9 bye. It would take a miracle.

So, after giving up a king's ransom to acquire Russell Wilson from Seattle, Paton called a spade a spade and capitalized on Chubb's value.

Now, the Broncos have a first-round draft pick in 2023, an additional fourth, and running back. Depending on how Miami's season plays out, it could be a first-rounder in the 20s, or it could be higher.

But Jones should be privately celebrating the Chubb trade because it opened up the Broncos' checkbook to be able to sign him to a lucrative contract extension. Don't be surprised if Paton smoothes over Jones' currently ruffled feathers by paying him ridonkulous money in-season.

Jones wasn't the only Broncos defender who took to Twitter to express his emotions. Rookie second-round rush linebacker Nik Bonitto joined in by retweeting Jones and posting his own message.

"This one hurt took me in from day one got me better every day Miami got a great one! Love you bro!"

Happy trails to Chubb, who was Denver's first-round pick in 2018 (No. 5 overall) and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2020. He was tied for the team lead in sacks (with Jones) at 5.5. He now belongs to Miami.

The Broncos have Bonitto, Randy Gregory (coming back off injured reserve), Baron Browning, and Jonathon Cooper to hold down the fort at rush linebacker. With a little luck from the injury bug, they'll be okay.

