Brandon Jones Dishes on Unique Connection to Broncos Safety Duo
In the immediate aftermath of the Denver Broncos' shocking release of veteran safety Justin Simmons, the team signed Brandon Jones to a three-year deal worth up to $22.5 million. Jones' deal came with $12.5M fully guaranteed.
It may seem like a lot of money to pay a player who only started six games last season, but the Broncos are banking on his potential, calling him "an ascending player." As the Broncos' offseason training program marches on, Jones is working to prove himself to his new teammates and coaches.
“I’m always looking for growth in every aspect of my game," Jones said on Thursday's OTA practice. "Whether it’s blitzing, man coverage, playing high, anything. Just trying to prove to everybody and my teammates that I can do whatever I need to do and whatever the coaches need me to do.”
Some view Jones as a player-for-player Simmons replacement, but the Broncos could take a sum-of-its-parts approach to the safety position this year. Three of the team's top four safeties, oddly enough, hail from the University of Texas, including Jones, who joins former Longhorns P.J. Locke and Caden Sterns in the Broncos' defensive backfield.
All three safeties spent time together at Texas, though each had his own unique path to the NFL. Throw in newcomer Malcolm Roach on the defensive line, and it feels like the Broncos are half-staffed by former Texas stand-outs.
“We had a little ongoing joke today," Jones said of his fellow Longhorns alums. "Every day it is something new. Mostly Malcolm, he kind of instigates everything. It kind of gives a college-type of vibe with us three, but yes, it’s really cool and super unique.”
What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Locke was re-signed in March on a two-year deal worth up to $9M. He broke out last season in relief of a suspended Kareem Jackson, giving Denver a physical, playmaking presence on the back end that seemed to complement the rangy Simmons.
With Vance Joseph reprising his role as defensive coordinator, the expectation is that Locke will start at strong safety, with Jones penciled in as the free safety. But Jones' name is most definitely written in lead, not ink, as Sterns can't be counted out.
Sterns has shown flashes of tremendous playmaking ability when healthy, but he missed all of last year with an injury, as well as roughly half of the campaign prior. Before his 2022 injury, though, he'd notched two interceptions in three starts. Combined with his pair of picks as a rookie and two sacks, and it's clear that Sterns has a nose for the ball.
But the injury bug is no respecter of persons, and it has laid Sterns low of late, seriously dampening the career momentum the young safety had built. Entering a contract year, he needs a little bit of luck to stave off that virulent insect, but if he's available, he'll make an impact.
It'll be interesting to see how Jones fits in. Oftentimes, a guy's playing time is directly commensurate with either his salary or draft pedigree, and while Jones is now Denver's highest-paid safety, he's not exactly a tenured Pro Bowler, so the competition will be fierce. He relishes the opportunity to acquaint himself with the Broncos.
Jones cultivates a "rookie" mindset because it helps give him an edge as if he still has everything to prove. And even though this will be Year 5 for him, he is the new guy in a new NFL city.
“I know I’m going on my fifth year now, but I still attack every day like I’m a rookie," Jones said of his mindset. "I have something to prove to myself, prove to my teammates. Whether it’s practice, a game, lifting weights, whatever it is, I’m going full speed and I’m trying to show guys [that] this is what you have to do in order to have the success you want to have.”
Joining the fray at safety is 2022 fifth-round pick Delarrin Turner-Yell and 2023 sixth-round JL Skinner. Turner-Yell saw some time early in the season when the Broncos were dealing with a combination of a Jackson suspension and a Simmons injury, and suffice it to say, he didn't acquit himself well.
Meanwhile, Skinner saw limited time on defense but he is a Sean Payton draft pick. Both guys are likely feeling the pressure of both the opportunity to climb the depth chart with Simmons and Jackson gone, as well as the onus of potentially being the odd man out.
We'll see how things take shape.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!