Breaking Down the 2020 Broncos: Finding the Right Backup QB

The Denver Broncos finally have a starting quarterback entering an offseason, a guy already anointed by the front office. There should be no uncertainty about that.

It's a relief to all Broncos fans after the years filled with Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler, Case Keenum, and even that brief time with Mark Sanchez, to say nothing of the short-lived Joe Flacco era.

Going all those years with backup-quality signal-callers to now having a potential quarterback of the future, Broncos fans don't know what to do with themselves. Drew Lock has work to do, but there's good reason to believe in him.

However, it isn't all sunshine and rainbows when it comes to the Broncos and the quarterback position. Denver still has one element that it needs to figure out. The backup quarterback.

In the video above, I scrutinize the Broncos' backup quarterback position and why it isn't as set or stable as some might think. Brandon Allen and Brett Rypien are not the type of quality backup a team can count on, as much as they are guys who can be part of a backup competition.

The Broncos need to look for a quarterback — either a veteran, which should be preferred, or a rookie via the NFL draft. The 2020 draft class has talent at the top, but the depth is very lackluster. That's why adding a veteran option might be more preferable for Denver.

Now, the likes of Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, and even Cam Newton may not be the type of veteran quarterbacks the Broncos should target, as each has the reputation around the NFL for being a starter.

I lay out a few veteran free-agent options who could make sense in the video above. And by that I mean, guys the Broncos could come in who are in no way going to spark a quarterback controversy.

The Broncos need to find a viable option to backup Lock. The team can roll with Allen or Rypien, but is that really the best they can or should do? Only time will answer that question.

