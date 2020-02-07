Breaking Down the 2020 Broncos: What Upgrades are Required at WR?

With Courtland Sutton in town, the Denver Broncos have a bonafide No. 1 receiver, but it's the depth behind him that is concerning. Despite some solid late-season performances, there is a lack of consistency at the wide receiver position and not enough there for the Broncos to bet on.

Denver needs help, especially considering that Pat Shurmur's offensive scheme wants to spread out a defense running 11 personnel (3WR sets).

That means that the Broncos need more from their backup receivers. Both Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton showed promise towards the end of last season, but again, they were too inconsistent.

Both have a solid skill-set, but the Broncos will still need to add competition to the room instead of earmarking either of these two receivers the No. 2 or 3 slot on the depth chart.

Here's the biggest issue with Patrick and Hamilton; while they can be used as depth in the Broncos' offense, the issue arises because of their respective play-styles and skill-sets. Patrick has a skill-set that is very similar to what Sutton brings to the table, while Hamilton is a good route runner, but lacks dynamic ability and speed.

Considering the limitations of Patrick and Hamilton, as well as Sutton’s weak areas, what the Broncos need is to add speed to the offense as well as a dynamic after-the-catch play-maker. A speedy receiver can take the top off a defense and create spacing for Sutton, tight end Noah Fant, and other weapons on offense.

With the natural spacing that will come with the offensive play design of Shurmur, the dynamic player who can pick up yards after the catch can be very effective.

Denver needs help at wide receiver, and fortunately, this is a good draft class to get those types of players. However, Denver's is a young receiver room, so adding a veteran presence, even if for competition, could be a very solid move for the Broncos this offseason.

