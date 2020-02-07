Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Breaking Down the 2020 Broncos: What Upgrades are Required at WR?

Chad Jensen

With Courtland Sutton in town, the Denver Broncos have a bonafide No. 1 receiver, but it's the depth behind him that is concerning. Despite some solid late-season performances, there is a lack of consistency at the wide receiver position and not enough there for the Broncos to bet on. 

Denver needs help, especially considering that Pat Shurmur's offensive scheme wants to spread out a defense running 11 personnel (3WR sets).

That means that the Broncos need more from their backup receivers. Both Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton showed promise towards the end of last season, but again, they were too inconsistent. 

Both have a solid skill-set, but the Broncos will still need to add competition to the room instead of earmarking either of these two receivers the No. 2 or 3 slot on the depth chart.

Here's the biggest issue with Patrick and Hamilton; while they can be used as depth in the Broncos' offense, the issue arises because of their respective play-styles and skill-sets. Patrick has a skill-set that is very similar to what Sutton brings to the table, while Hamilton is a good route runner, but lacks dynamic ability and speed.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Considering the limitations of Patrick and Hamilton, as well as Sutton’s weak areas, what the Broncos need is to add speed to the offense as well as a dynamic after-the-catch play-maker. A speedy receiver can take the top off a defense and create spacing for Sutton, tight end Noah Fant, and other weapons on offense. 

With the natural spacing that will come with the offensive play design of Shurmur, the dynamic player who can pick up yards after the catch can be very effective.

Denver needs help at wide receiver, and fortunately, this is a good draft class to get those types of players. However, Denver's is a young receiver room, so adding a veteran presence, even if for competition, could be a very solid move for the Broncos this offseason.

Check out the video above for the full story and sound off in the comment section with what you want to see the Broncos do to upgrade Drew Lock's arsenal. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BeGoodBroncos
BeGoodBroncos

yea the veteran presence shouldn't be underestimated imo. Show the young guys what they need to do to be a pro, well, the right presence : )

At the same time I feel that Patrick and Hamilton are being slept on a little. If Drew really is that good, I could see both guys making plays, especially Patrick. Have to remember they're young guys that should probably hit their best play or there abouts year 3. If not...well plug in the rookie or Winefree : )

Not against receiver rd 1 at all. Just don't want to be locked in on it.

My opinion anyway :)

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Free Agents Broncos Must let Walk in 2020

The Broncos have to resist the temptation and let these free agents hit the bricks.

Zack Kelberman

by

Jefffrey55

5 Revelations From Pat Shurmur's Introductory Broncos Presser

We learned a lot from Pat Shurmur's hello-presser as it relates the future of the Broncos.

Chad Jensen

by

Thundersvictorylap

Broncos Myth-Busting: Where John Elway's Biggest Draft Critics Get it Wrong

A common refrain, even within Broncos Country, is that John Elway 'sucks' at drafting. It's time to put that trope to the test of scrutiny.

Thomas Hall

by

broncobuckeyenomad

Rumor Mill: Broncos Could be Planning on Double-Dipping for Speed in Draft's Top-100

If the Broncos are as hell-bent on adding speedy wideouts to this roster as the dratniks purport, Drew Lock is going to be one happy camper.

Chad Jensen

by

broncobuckeyenomad

Steve Atwater Reveals That Broncos' RoF Safety Dennis Smith Will be his Hall-of-Fame Presenter

Steve Atwater is tapping his close friend and mentor, Dennis Smith, to usher him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Chad Jensen

by

EchoChamber

5 Reasons Broncos can & will Compete with Chiefs for AFC West Dominance

The Chiefs might be World Champions and Patrick Mahomes isn't going anywhere but that doesn't mean the Broncos don't have hope for competing within the AFC West.

Nick Kendell

by

Nicholas Kendell

Broncos' OC Pat Shurmur Addresses Whether Phillip Lindsay can Meet his RB Requirements

Will Phillip Lindsay have a featured role in Pat Shurmur's offense?

Chad Jensen

by

Jefffrey55

Broncos' C Connor McGovern Poised to Command Big Free-Agent Dollars

What type of interest and dollars will the market provide for Connor McGovern?

KeithCummings

by

BobMorris

Broncos' LB Alexander Johnson Lands at No. 46 on PFF's Top 101 Players From 2019

It's safe to say, Alexander Johnson made an impression on the NFL world in his debut year as a starter in Denver.

Chad Jensen

by

bfs6020

Adam Rank Swings for the Fences With Prediction for the 2020 Broncos

The pundit who famously predicted a 2-14 finish for the 2019 Broncos has changed his tune heading into 2020.

Nick Kendell